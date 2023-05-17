Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 13th Gen Intel laptop drops to $709 in early Memorial Day deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i and Lenovo IdeaPad Slim (opens in new tab) laptops are discounted in the PC maker's Memorial Day Sneak Peek. For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i with 13th Gen Intel i5 CPU for $709 (opens in new tab). That's $220 off its normal price of $929 and the lowest price we've tracked for this Lenovo laptop.

As an alternative, you can get the AMD Ryzen 7-powered Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 for $629 (opens in new tab) ($300 off). Apply coupon, "IP5OFFER" at checkout to get this excellent deal price.

These are two of the best early Memorial Day laptop deals available right now.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 deal

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i Intel: $929 $709 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 5 series are among the best laptops for remote workers, college students and anyone else looking for a solid laptop. As the name suggests, these laptops are thin and light which makes them great for on-the-go productivity.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i on sale packs a16-inch 2.5K (1920 x 1200) 300 nits display for a color-rich vibrant viewing experience. Powering this laptop is the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU paired with 16GB of RAM and Iris Xe graphics. Rounding out its specs is a 512GB SSD for fast file transfers and ample storage. Powered by AMD, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 is configured with a Ryzen 7 7730U 8-core processor and Radeon graphics.

Besides new hardware, the 2023 IdeaPad Slim 5 series each sport an upgraded 1080p IR webcam with privacy shutter and larger touchpad. Connectivity options are generous on these laptops with 2 x USB Type-C ports, 2 x USB-C A ports, 1 x HDMI port and a headphone jack. There's also a nifty microSD card reader built-in for storage expansion and transferring files between devices.

Memorial Day 2023 falls on May 29 and early laptop deals are popping up this week. Be sure to visit our Memorial Day sales 2023 roundup for the best discounts of the season.