Lenovo Flex 5 AMD laptop hits lowest price ever — now just $599

By published

Save $250 on the Lenovo Flex 5 convertible

Lenovo Flex 5 convertible laptop
(Image credit: Lenovo)

The Lenovo Flex 5 is one of the best convertible laptops to buy if you want a multifunctional PC. Right now, this versatile AMD Ryzen notebook is at an incredible price. 

Currently, Amazon has the Lenovo Flex 5 14 on sale for just $599. That's $250 off its regular retail price of $849 and it's biggest discount yet.
Not only is this the lowest price we've seen for this convertible machine — its also one of the best laptop deals you can snag today. 

Lenovo Flex 5 14: was $849 now $599 @ Amazon

Lenovo Flex 5 14: was $849 now $599 @ Amazon
For a limited time, save $250 on the Lenovo Flex 5. It has a 360-hinge design lets you transform from laptop to tablet to viewing mode. It's configured with a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 2.1-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Radeon graphics and 256GB SSD.

View Deal

Lenovo's Flex 5 14 lives up to its name with a 360-hinge design that transforms from laptop to tablet to presentation mode. The laptop in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen and is powered by a 2.1-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and AMD Radeon graphics. There's a 256GB solid state drive on board for fast file downloads and storage. 

While we didn't test this AMD model, in our Lenovo Flex 5 Intel review, we liked its solid performance, audio quality and responsive keyboard. We were also fond of its long battery life and gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars. 

With a weight of 3.1 pounds and 0.7~0.82 inches thin, the Lenovo Flex 5 is a portable 14-inch laptop. It's on par with the HP Spectre x360 14 (3 pounds, 0.7-inches), Lenovo Yoga 9i (3 pounds, 0.6-inches) and Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (3 pounds, 0.7-inches). 

Despite its compact size, the Lenovo Flex 5 14 is outfitted with a nice array of ports. You get two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.1 Type-C port with Power Delivery, and an HDMI port. You're also supplied with a headphone/mic combo jack and 4-in-1 card reader. 

If you want a powerful, versatile laptop for multitasking, streaming, and light gaming, the Lenovo Flex 5 is a solid choice. 

Now just under $600, the Lenovo Flex 5 14 is an incredible value for the price. 

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  