Leaked Google Pixel 7a images reveal a new blue hue — check out the other 2 colors

The Google Pixel 7a is a virtual lock to arrive at Google I/O 2023 next month, and in keeping with Google's past history, that means we know just about everything about the phone already.

The latest leaked images from MySmartPrice and @OnLeaks look like official renders of the phone and reveal a potential blue colorway for Google's next contestant for our best budget phone page, alongside the expected black and white color options (via 9to5Google).

Google Pixel 7a gets a new colorway

We've already seen leaked Pixel 7a prototypes and Pixel 7a hands-on videos, so we knew that Google's latest gift to the affordable phone world would look almost identical to the Pixel 7, but these glossy renders make it easier to compare them and offer a look at the full trio of color options.

We'll have to see what creative color name Google comes up with for the light pastel blue shade that our color picker tells us is called "Alice Blue." This mirrors the pale green option known as Lemongrass on the Pixel 7. Like its slightly pricier siblings, the Pixel 7a will also apparently drop the two-tone look of its predecessor, which was another polarizing touch on top of the full-width camera array.

Image 1 of 2 Alleged Google Pixel 7a renders - Black (Image credit: MySmartPrice/@OnLeaks) Alleged Google Pixel 7a renders - Black Alleged Google Pixel 7a renders - White (Image credit: MySmartPrice/@OnLeaks) Alleged Google Pixel 7a renders - White

Speaking of the camera array, it's also color-matched to the phone, all three Pixel 6a colors featured a black camera array. It makes for a much more cohesive look and minimizes the appearance of the camera array in images. The camera array also looks slightly slimmer than even the Pixel 7, despite the rumored upgrade to the primary sensor in the Pixel 7a.

Beyond the new cameras, we are, of course, expecting the upgrade to the Tensor G2 chip and possibly the debut of wireless charging for the first time on Google's A-series. It will be interesting to see if Google holds steady on pricing at $449. The Pixel 7 has been regularly discounted to that price, while the Google Pixel 6a has dipped to $299 at times, so if Google is feeling froggy, it could undercut the far weaker iPhone SE 2022 ($429) by at least going for a $399 starting price.

We should know soon enough; Google I/O 2023 is exactly one month away, kicking off on May 10, 2023 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET).