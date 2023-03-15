Pixel 7a prototype leak reveals key upgrades — finally a 90Hz display!

Google has staked out a couple of top rankings for itself in the phone world. It has, without question, the best budget phone on the market — and the worst security for its unreleased phones. Today's leak celebrates both of those achievements.

Behold the Pixel 7a! A phone that we expect Google to release sometime in May or June this year. The image above is from Zing News, a Vietnamese site that claims the photos and details regarding phone came to it from an anonymous source who purchased the phone from a programmer using it as a test device (via Engadget).

What's new in the Pixel 7a?

According to Zing News, the prototype was remotely locked down by Google shortly after the first images of it leaked online, but the owner was able to extract a few juicy details before the lights went out.

The biggest upgrade is the move to a 90Hz refresh rate for its display. This may also mean that the Pixel 8 will be getting a 120Hz refresh rate in 2023 as it seems unlikely that it will match its cheaper sibling.

Other hardware upgrades include a move to 8GB of RAM, up from 6GB on the Pixel 6a. This is the sweet spot for any non-flagship Android phone and should help ensure that the Pixel 7a is a solid performer for many years. Finally, the visor-like camera array now features a matte finish that, at first glance, I prefer over the Pixel 6a's glass — and possibly even the polished aluminum of the Pixel 7.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The phone doesn't seem to otherwise stray too far from the Pixel 6a. It still features two 12MP cameras (wide and ultra-wide) on the back, a hole-punch front-facing camera, and larger bezels than the Pixel 7 series.

This still leaves plenty of questions unanswered about the Pixel 7a. Given these upgrades will Google hold onto that $449 price point? What enticing new software features does Google have in store for the Pixel 7a? Will the pixel 7a feature eSIM support?

While Google may not release the Pixel 7a until mid-summer, it could be revealed as early as May 10 when the company takes the stage for its annual Google I/O conference. Until then, we'll keep you up-to-date with the latest leaks and rumors regarding the Pixel 7a. Considering Google's track record, we'll likely have more for you tomorrow.