Pixel 7a spotted in hands-on video leak — expect major display upgrade

By Darragh Murphy
published

Google Pixel 7a looks to get 90Hz upgrade

Google Pixel 7a render
(Image credit: OnLeaks / Smartprix)

Google's Pixel 7a appears in a hands-on video leak, and it shares the same design as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 6a — but it comes with a welcome display upgrade.

Shared on Facebook by an anonymous leaker (opens in new tab) from Vietnam (via @chunvn8888 (opens in new tab) on Twitter), we get a full hands-on showcase of the alleged Pixel 7a. It's design is identical to the renders shown by Smartprix and tipster OnLeaks, and the unknown leaker in the video even confirms the rumored 90Hz refresh rate upgrade. 

As with the Pixel 6a before it, the Pixel 7a appears to share the design of the recent Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, albeit with noticeably thicker display bezels. This is expected, as the budget Pixel 6a also comes with bigger bezels.

The next budget Pixel also comes with the same stainless steel camera visor as the Pixel 7, with two lenses that are expected to be wide and ultra-wide cameras. This model comes in Obsidian black, but we're also expecting it to come in Snow white and possibly Lemongrass, too.

The Pixel 7a is a budget version of Google's latest flagship Android phones, but this time it appears Google is delivering a 90Hz refresh rate instead of the usual 60Hz on the A series Pixels. This may affect battery life, but offers a smoother navigation and scrolling.

What's more, the Pixel 7a is expected to get the same Tensor G2 chip as with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. With this in mind, Google's next budget Pixel is looking up. 

Pixel 7a and beyond

We've heard plenty of rumors of Google launching a Pixel 7a in 2023, and considering the tech giant's track record when it comes to leaked products, we expect the 7a in the hands-on video to be true.

According to a leaked Pixel 2025 roadmap, the Pixel 7a is set to launch in around April during the annual Google I/O. It's expected to be priced at $449 — the same as the Pixel 6a — and the report also states its set to deliver a 90Hz refresh rate. What's more, it's set to launch alongside the long-rumored Pixel Fold

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

That's not all we can expect this year, as Google is apparently gearing up to announce a smaller Pixel 8 and new Pixel 8 Pro with a Tensor G3 chip. 

Along with the already announced Pixel Tablet, Google is set to have a big year in 2023. Until Google officially announces what it has in store, however, check out our phone of the year 2022

