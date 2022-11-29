Last chance! ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 3050 is $500 off in Cyber Monday deal

By Momo Tabari
published

Don't miss out on this RTX 3050 laptop

ROG Zephyrus G14
(Image credit: Asus)

Cyber Monday is almost over, but we need to to get a few last minute deals in before  it ends. We have a gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 seeing a 31% discount, putting the ROG Zephyrus G14 down to $1,099 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

This gaming laptop comes packed with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage space. If you need a laptop with a fantastic processor and a decent enough GPU to accomplish light gaming, then this is a solid pick.

Keep checking our main Cyber Monday deals hub for even more holiday discounts.

ROG Zephyrus G14: $1,599 (opens in new tab)

ROG Zephyrus G14: $1,599 $1,099 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
The ROG Zephyrus G14 is seeing a $500 discount during Cyber Monday. It features an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS processor, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage space. It also boasts a 2560x1440-pixel display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

While an RTX 3050 Ti isn't the best GPU to boast in a gaming laptop of this price, the ROG Zephyrus G14 is largely made worth it by the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS processor, which makes this thing an absolute beast for working and productivity. You can also expect 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage space. 

Best of all, if you're in need of a high quality screen, this comes with 2560x1440-pixel display with a 120Hz refresh rate. While this is undeniably a gaming laptop, we don't expect it'll be great if you're planning to do some heavy gaming. This is best for lighter gaming, and if you do end up playing AAA games, it'll be at lower graphics setting with less optimized framerates.

Momo Tabari
Momo Tabari
Contributing Writer

Self-described art critic and unabashedly pretentious, Momo finds joy in impassioned ramblings about her closeness to video games. She has a bachelor’s degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Brooklyn College and five years of experience in entertainment journalism. Momo is a stalwart defender of the importance found in subjectivity and spends most days overwhelmed with excitement for the past, present and future of gaming. When she isn't writing or playing Dark Souls, she can be found eating chicken fettuccine alfredo and watching anime.