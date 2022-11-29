Last chance! ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 3050 is $500 off in Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday is almost over, but we need to to get a few last minute deals in before it ends. We have a gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 seeing a 31% discount, putting the ROG Zephyrus G14 down to $1,099 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

This gaming laptop comes packed with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage space. If you need a laptop with a fantastic processor and a decent enough GPU to accomplish light gaming, then this is a solid pick.

ROG Zephyrus G14: $1,599 $1,099 @ Amazon

The ROG Zephyrus G14 is seeing a $500 discount during Cyber Monday. It features an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS processor, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage space. It also boasts a 2560x1440-pixel display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

While an RTX 3050 Ti isn't the best GPU to boast in a gaming laptop of this price, the ROG Zephyrus G14 is largely made worth it by the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS processor, which makes this thing an absolute beast for working and productivity. You can also expect 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage space.

Best of all, if you're in need of a high quality screen, this comes with 2560x1440-pixel display with a 120Hz refresh rate. While this is undeniably a gaming laptop, we don't expect it'll be great if you're planning to do some heavy gaming. This is best for lighter gaming, and if you do end up playing AAA games, it'll be at lower graphics setting with less optimized framerates.