Amazon Spring Sale 2025: What to expect, 15+ deals to refresh your tech now

News
By published

What to expect from Amazon's second annual spring sale this season.

Two stacked Amazon packages on a doorstep
The second annual Amazon Spring Sale is expected to slash prices on Laptop Mag's recommended tech. (Image credit: Shutterstock)
Jump to:

The second annual Amazon Spring Sale will be here before we know it, and it's a great opportunity to refresh your tech for less. The retail giant is expected to offer solid discounts on Laptop Mag's favorite laptops and versatile tablets.

Around this time last year, the first annual Amazon Spring Sale offered excellent deals on top-rated laptops. This year, expect more of the same.

Given that the first annual Amazon Spring Sale ran from March 20 to 25, we expect Amazon's sophomore Big Spring Sale to take place soon. We expect to hear an official announcement from Amazon about this year's dates any day now.

Amazon's first Spring Sale featured discounts of up to 40% off electronics, and this year's Spring Sale deals will likely be on par. So, if you're long overdue for a new personal computer, Amazon's Big Spring Sale is an opportune time to save on your next investment.

Similar to Amazon's annual Prime Day sale, expect to see discounts on laptops by Acer, Apple, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, and others. I'm already seeing fantastic spring savings on newer and previous-gen laptops.

Amazon Spring Sale 2025: Top early deals

Quick Links

Laptops

Apple M4 MacBook Air 13
Apple M4 MacBook Air 13: was $999 now $949 at Amazon

Save $50 on the M4 MacBook Air 13 at Amazon. It can be configured with up to 32GB of unified memory, up to a 10-core GPU, and up to 2TB of storage.

Key specs: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 8-core GPU (up to 10-cores), 16GB RAM (up to 32GB), 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD (up to 2TB), 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 30W USB-C power adapter, macOS

Price check: Best Buy $949 w/ membership

View Deal
Apple M2 MacBook Air
Lowest price
Apple M2 MacBook Air : was $999 now $799 at Amazon

Spring savings at Amazon start now, with $300 off the M2 MacBook Air via Amazon's on-page coupon. Launched in 2022, it's still one of the best laptops you can own. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we were floored by the MacBook Air M2's elegant redesign, fantastic performance, and bright, colorful screen. Its battery life lasted 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test, which is impressive.

Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 8-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, MacOS

Price check: Best Buy $799

View Deal
Apple M3 MacBook Air 13 (512GB)
Editor's Choice
Apple M3 MacBook Air 13 (512GB): was $1,299 now $999 at Amazon

This MacBook deal knocks $300 off the 13-inch Apple M3 MacBook Air with 512GB SDD. This is the best laptop to buy if you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for its outstanding 15-hour battery life and powerful performance.

Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS

View Deal
Apple M3 MacBook Air 15
Apple M3 MacBook Air 15: was $1,299 now $1,044 at Amazon

Save $255 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M3. Apple's latest M3-charged laptop raises the bar in terms of performance and battery life. In our 15-inch MacBook Air M3 review, we were impressed by its strong performance, thin, light form factor, and over 15-hour long battery life.

Base Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS

Price check: Best Buy $1,049

View Deal
Microsoft Surface Laptop 7
Microsoft Surface Laptop 7: was $1,299 now $1,049 at Amazon

Save $250 on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7. This innovative Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate. In our Surface Laptop 7 review, we gave it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its svelte design, bright display, strong performance, and long battery life.

Features: 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) 120Hz touchscreen, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

View Deal
Apple M4 MacBook Pro 14
Apple M4 MacBook Pro 14: was $1,599 now $1,395 at Amazon

Amazon takes $205 off the M4 MacBook Pro 14 at Amazon. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced Apple laptop series yet.

Features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 10-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage

Price check: Best Buy $1,599

View Deal

Gaming laptops

Asus TUF Gaming A15 RTX 2050
Asus TUF Gaming A15 RTX 2050: was $699 now $599 at Amazon

Save $100 on the 2024 Asus TUF Gaming A15 with RTX 2050 graphics and AMD Ryzen 5 CPU. In our hands-on review of the 14-inch TUF Gaming A14 (Ryzen AI 9), we praised its solid, lightweight design and look forward to testing it further. You can expect the budget-friendly laptop in this deal to deliver decent gaming performance for the price.

Key specs: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, NVIDIA RTX 2050 w/ 4GB VRAM 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Price check: Best Buy $599

View Deal
Acer Nitro V RTX 4050
Acer Nitro V RTX 4050: was $779 now $699 at Amazon

Save $300 on the AMD-charged Acer Nitro V if you want outstanding gaming performance without paying a fortune. We didn't test this exact configuration, however, in our review of the Intel i7 RTX 4050 version, we liked its solid performance and decent battery life.

Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-13420H 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Nvdia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU w/ 6GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

View Deal
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16
Editor's Choice
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 : was $1,149 now $999 at Amazon

One of the top gaming laptop deals under $1,000 this week is the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 with RTX 4060 graphics. One of our expert reviewers here at Laptop Mag gave it 4 out of 5 stars and our hard-to-get Editor's Choice Award. Just about the only drawback was its short battery life. However, the laptop's leading productivity power, solid gaming performance, and bright, colorful panel make it a winner.

Key specs: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 500-nit 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, customizable RGB keyboard, Nvidia G-Sync, Windows 11 Home

View Deal
Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 9 RTX 4070
Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 9 RTX 4070 : was $1,499 now $1,329 at Amazon

Save $170 on the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 9 gaming laptop with RTX 4070 graphics. Launched in 2024, it's one of Laptop Mag's Editor's Choice Award-winning machines. In our Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 9 review, we rated this laptop 4.5 out of 5 stars for its impressive general performance, powerful RTX 40-series graphics, and satisfyingly clicky keyboard. Although we wish it offered better battery life, the Legion 5i Gen 9 is the Editor's Choice 16-inch gaming laptop.

Features: 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 350-nit 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-14650HX 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

View Deal
Asus ROG Strix G16 RTX 4070
Asus ROG Strix G16 RTX 4070: was $1,899 now $1,699 at Amazon

Save $200 on the 2024 Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop at Amazon. If you're looking for a laptop with incredible performance, both overall and in gaming, this is it. We reviewed the 2023 ROG Strix G16 and gave it 3.5 out of 5 stars. We called it a solid gaming laptop with excellent performance and long battery life. The display's lack of brightness was that model's big weakness.

Features: 16-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows Home 11

View Deal

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was $269 now $219 at Amazon

Save $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus in this excellent tablet deal. If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, the Galaxy Tab A9 is worth considering.

Features: 11-inch WUXGA ‎(1920 x 1200) LCD touch screen Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of microSD-expandable storage, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Android 13

View Deal
Apple iPad 10
Apple iPad 10: was $349 now $269 at Amazon

Save $80 on the 10th-generation Apple iPad with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power-efficient than the iPad 9.

Features: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, Apple A14 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, records up to 4K video, USB-C charging, Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil support (both sold separately), Touch ID, nearly 11-hour battery life.

View Deal
Apple 11" M3 iPad Air
Apple 11" M3 iPad Air: was $599 now $549 at Amazon

Save $50 on the new M3 iPad Air via coupon at Amazon. According to Apple, this new iPad Air is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 6 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure, the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

Key specs: 11-inch (2360 x 1640) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, Hardware-accelerated ray tracing, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C

Price check: Best Buy $549 w/ membership

View Deal
Microsoft Surface Pro 11 X Elite
Microsoft Surface Pro 11 X Elite: was $1,799 now $1,399 at Amazon

Save $400 on the Surface Pro 11 with Snapdragon X Elite. Built for business and productivity, the Surface Pro 11 features Copilot+ AI for faster response time and enhanced security.

Key specs: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) 120Hz PixelSense OLED display, Snapdragon X Elite 120-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

View Deal
Apple 13" M4 iPad Pro
Apple 13" M4 iPad Pro: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon

Save $200 on the M4 iPad Pro M4 with cellular support at Amazon. Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever.

Features: 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage

Price check: Best Buy $1,299 w/ membership | B&H $1,199

View Deal
Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about laptops
Sky blue M4 MacBook Air against blue gradient background with price drop deals badge

Apple's newly released M4 MacBook Air gets a $50 price slash at Amazon
HP ZBook Studio 16 G11 mobile workstation on a white desk with a black table mat, against a yellow backdrop.

HP ZBook Studio 16 G11 is the ultimate video editing workstation — if you can afford it
An angled view of an open and powered on laptop on top of a white surface; a scene from a movie is displayed on its screen.

Qualcomm just got closer to fixing gaming on Snapdragon laptops — but don't get too excited
See more latest
Most Popular
An angled view of an open and powered on laptop on top of a white surface; a scene from a movie is displayed on its screen.
Qualcomm just got closer to fixing gaming on Snapdragon laptops — but don't get too excited
An Asus ROG Ally gaming handheld with an Xbox logo on it
If the Xbox handheld has one iconic Nintendo Switch feature, it could beat Switch 2 at its own game
UHPILCL liquid cooled laptop kickstarter
This liquid-cooled laptop with a desktop-sized RTX GPU is the Frankenstein machine of my dreams
Man wearing Google Glass
Google may ressurect the most loathed smart glasses ever — and I couldn't be happier
Apple MacBook Air 15-inch M4 showing the greeting after booting up macOS for the first time.
3 things critics love about Apple's MacBook Air M4 — and 3 things that flopped
A keyboard with a button that says &quot;SCAM?&quot;
A years-long scam that began with fake Windows pop-ups ends with PayPal payments
Microsoft&#039;s Majorana 1 quantum processor shown in front of a background visualizing clusters of particles.
Microsoft's Majorana moment in question: Breakthrough or boy who cried quantum?
The Manus AI logo on a colorful gradient background.
What is Manus AI? The autonomous assistant that wants to do the work for you
Xbox Handheld Gaming Console
Don't get too excited about that Xbox handheld — I'm not, here's why
foldable macbook render by ming-chi kuo
A "foldable iPad Pro"? Here's what the latest leak claims