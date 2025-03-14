Amazon Spring Sale 2025: What to expect, 15+ deals to refresh your tech now
What to expect from Amazon's second annual spring sale this season.
The second annual Amazon Spring Sale will be here before we know it, and it's a great opportunity to refresh your tech for less. The retail giant is expected to offer solid discounts on Laptop Mag's favorite laptops and versatile tablets.
Around this time last year, the first annual Amazon Spring Sale offered excellent deals on top-rated laptops. This year, expect more of the same.
Given that the first annual Amazon Spring Sale ran from March 20 to 25, we expect Amazon's sophomore Big Spring Sale to take place soon. We expect to hear an official announcement from Amazon about this year's dates any day now.
Amazon's first Spring Sale featured discounts of up to 40% off electronics, and this year's Spring Sale deals will likely be on par. So, if you're long overdue for a new personal computer, Amazon's Big Spring Sale is an opportune time to save on your next investment.
Similar to Amazon's annual Prime Day sale, expect to see discounts on laptops by Acer, Apple, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, and others. I'm already seeing fantastic spring savings on newer and previous-gen laptops.
Amazon Spring Sale 2025: Top early deals
- Browse: Today's best Amazon deals
- NEW! Apple M4 MacBook Air: was $999 now $949 at Amazon
- Apple M4 MacBook Pro: was $1,599 now $1,395 at Amazon
- Dell Inspiron 14 Plus: was $1,199 now $899 at Amazon
- Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 4060 GPU: was 1,149 now $949 at Amazon
- Asus ROG Strix G16 w/ RTX 4070 GPU: was $1,899 now $1,699 at Amazon
- NEW Apple M3 iPad Air: was $599 now $549 at Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Pro 11: was $1,799 now $1,399 at Amazon
Laptops
Save $50 on the M4 MacBook Air 13 at Amazon. It can be configured with up to 32GB of unified memory, up to a 10-core GPU, and up to 2TB of storage.
Key specs: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 8-core GPU (up to 10-cores), 16GB RAM (up to 32GB), 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD (up to 2TB), 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 30W USB-C power adapter, macOS
Price check: Best Buy $949 w/ membership
Spring savings at Amazon start now, with $300 off the M2 MacBook Air via Amazon's on-page coupon. Launched in 2022, it's still one of the best laptops you can own. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we were floored by the MacBook Air M2's elegant redesign, fantastic performance, and bright, colorful screen. Its battery life lasted 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test, which is impressive.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 8-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, MacOS
Price check: Best Buy $799
This MacBook deal knocks $300 off the 13-inch Apple M3 MacBook Air with 512GB SDD. This is the best laptop to buy if you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for its outstanding 15-hour battery life and powerful performance.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS
Save $255 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M3. Apple's latest M3-charged laptop raises the bar in terms of performance and battery life. In our 15-inch MacBook Air M3 review, we were impressed by its strong performance, thin, light form factor, and over 15-hour long battery life.
Base Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS
Price check: Best Buy $1,049
Save $250 on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7. This innovative Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate. In our Surface Laptop 7 review, we gave it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its svelte design, bright display, strong performance, and long battery life.
Features: 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) 120Hz touchscreen, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+
Amazon takes $205 off the M4 MacBook Pro 14 at Amazon. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced Apple laptop series yet.
Features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 10-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage
Price check: Best Buy $1,599
Gaming laptops
Save $100 on the 2024 Asus TUF Gaming A15 with RTX 2050 graphics and AMD Ryzen 5 CPU. In our hands-on review of the 14-inch TUF Gaming A14 (Ryzen AI 9), we praised its solid, lightweight design and look forward to testing it further. You can expect the budget-friendly laptop in this deal to deliver decent gaming performance for the price.
Key specs: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, NVIDIA RTX 2050 w/ 4GB VRAM 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Price check: Best Buy $599
Save $300 on the AMD-charged Acer Nitro V if you want outstanding gaming performance without paying a fortune. We didn't test this exact configuration, however, in our review of the Intel i7 RTX 4050 version, we liked its solid performance and decent battery life.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-13420H 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Nvdia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU w/ 6GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
One of the top gaming laptop deals under $1,000 this week is the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 with RTX 4060 graphics. One of our expert reviewers here at Laptop Mag gave it 4 out of 5 stars and our hard-to-get Editor's Choice Award. Just about the only drawback was its short battery life. However, the laptop's leading productivity power, solid gaming performance, and bright, colorful panel make it a winner.
Key specs: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 500-nit 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, customizable RGB keyboard, Nvidia G-Sync, Windows 11 Home
Save $170 on the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 9 gaming laptop with RTX 4070 graphics. Launched in 2024, it's one of Laptop Mag's Editor's Choice Award-winning machines. In our Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 9 review, we rated this laptop 4.5 out of 5 stars for its impressive general performance, powerful RTX 40-series graphics, and satisfyingly clicky keyboard. Although we wish it offered better battery life, the Legion 5i Gen 9 is the Editor's Choice 16-inch gaming laptop.
Features: 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 350-nit 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-14650HX 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Save $200 on the 2024 Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop at Amazon. If you're looking for a laptop with incredible performance, both overall and in gaming, this is it. We reviewed the 2023 ROG Strix G16 and gave it 3.5 out of 5 stars. We called it a solid gaming laptop with excellent performance and long battery life. The display's lack of brightness was that model's big weakness.
Features: 16-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows Home 11
Tablets
Save $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus in this excellent tablet deal. If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, the Galaxy Tab A9 is worth considering.
Features: 11-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) LCD touch screen Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of microSD-expandable storage, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Android 13
Save $80 on the 10th-generation Apple iPad with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power-efficient than the iPad 9.
Features: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, Apple A14 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, records up to 4K video, USB-C charging, Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil support (both sold separately), Touch ID, nearly 11-hour battery life.
Save $50 on the new M3 iPad Air via coupon at Amazon. According to Apple, this new iPad Air is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 6 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure, the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil.
Key specs: 11-inch (2360 x 1640) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, Hardware-accelerated ray tracing, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C
Price check: Best Buy $549 w/ membership
Save $400 on the Surface Pro 11 with Snapdragon X Elite. Built for business and productivity, the Surface Pro 11 features Copilot+ AI for faster response time and enhanced security.
Key specs: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) 120Hz PixelSense OLED display, Snapdragon X Elite 120-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Save $200 on the M4 iPad Pro M4 with cellular support at Amazon. Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever.
Features: 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage
Price check: Best Buy $1,299 w/ membership | B&H $1,199
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
