Amazon Spring Sale 2025: What to expect, 15+ deals to refresh your tech now

The second annual Amazon Spring Sale will be here before we know it, and it's a great opportunity to refresh your tech for less. The retail giant is expected to offer solid discounts on Laptop Mag's favorite laptops and versatile tablets.

Around this time last year, the first annual Amazon Spring Sale offered excellent deals on top-rated laptops. This year, expect more of the same.

Given that the first annual Amazon Spring Sale ran from March 20 to 25, we expect Amazon's sophomore Big Spring Sale to take place soon. We expect to hear an official announcement from Amazon about this year's dates any day now.

Amazon's first Spring Sale featured discounts of up to 40% off electronics, and this year's Spring Sale deals will likely be on par. So, if you're long overdue for a new personal computer, Amazon's Big Spring Sale is an opportune time to save on your next investment.

Similar to Amazon's annual Prime Day sale, expect to see discounts on laptops by Acer, Apple, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, and others. I'm already seeing fantastic spring savings on newer and previous-gen laptops.

Amazon Spring Sale 2025: Top early deals

Laptops

Apple M4 MacBook Air 13: was $999 now $949 at Amazon Save $50 on the M4 MacBook Air 13 at Amazon. It can be configured with up to 32GB of unified memory, up to a 10-core GPU, and up to 2TB of storage. Key specs: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 8-core GPU (up to 10-cores), 16GB RAM (up to 32GB), 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD (up to 2TB), 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 30W USB-C power adapter, macOS Price check: Best Buy $949 w/ membership

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7: was $1,299 now $1,049 at Amazon Save $250 on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7. This innovative Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate. In our Surface Laptop 7 review, we gave it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its svelte design, bright display, strong performance, and long battery life. Features: 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) 120Hz touchscreen, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

Gaming laptops

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was $269 now $219 at Amazon Save $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus in this excellent tablet deal. If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, the Galaxy Tab A9 is worth considering. Features: 11-inch WUXGA ‎(1920 x 1200) LCD touch screen Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of microSD-expandable storage, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Android 13

Apple iPad 10: was $349 now $269 at Amazon Save $80 on the 10th-generation Apple iPad with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power-efficient than the iPad 9. Features: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, Apple A14 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, records up to 4K video, USB-C charging, Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil support (both sold separately), Touch ID, nearly 11-hour battery life.

Apple 11" M3 iPad Air: was $599 now $549 at Amazon Save $50 on the new M3 iPad Air via coupon at Amazon. According to Apple, this new iPad Air is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 6 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure, the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Key specs: 11-inch (2360 x 1640) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, Hardware-accelerated ray tracing, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C Price check: Best Buy $549 w/ membership