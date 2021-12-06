iPad Pro 2022 tipped to feature new design and wireless charging

The best tablets on the market are expected to see some significant upgrades in 2022, as rumors indicate major updates coming to Apple's three popular iPad models, including reverse wireless charging technology.



Apple is planning to launch a redesigned iPad Pro in 2022 with a glass back that will enable wireless charging and reverse wireless charging, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This allows users to place compatible Apple devices, such as an iPhone 13 or AirPods 3, to charge their devices — similar to tech found in the Sony Xperia 1 III.

With the recent iPad Pro (2021) featuring a powerful M1 chip, we may see Apple's rumored M2 chip being used in the next-gen model. The Apple silicon is also expected to be used in the upcoming MacBook Air 2022 refresh, so expect plenty of processing power coming to Apple entry-level products, too.



The tech giant was expected to be working on a thinner entry-level iPad built for students, possibly similar to the iPad Air 2020. However, this never materialized, but Gurman's Power On newsletter indicates there will be a 10th Gen iPad model in 2022, and it's likely to sport an A14 Bionic, a step up from the Apple iPad 9.



As for the iPad Air 2022, expect to see a number of new features the iPad mini 6 introduced. This includes an A15 Bionic, 5G connectivity and Center Stage a handy feature also found on the iPad Pro 2021 that uses face tracking to ensure you stay centered within the frame during video calls. With these updates, along with a more affordable price range, next year's iPad Air will be a major contender in our list of best tablets.



As usual, Apple has yet to officially announce any of these upcoming tablets, meaning the new wireless charging technology and redesigns could change. That said, Gurman is on the ball when it comes to reliable Apple rumors, which means Apple's next-gen tablets will be worth keeping an eye on.