iPad Air 4 deal knocks $150 off one of our favorite Apple tablets

The iPad Air 4 is still one of the best tablets out there, despite being replaced by the iPad Air 5. As a direct result, we're now seeing a steep price cut on Apple's 4th generation iPad Air.

Right now, you can get the Editor's Choice iPad Air 4 (256GB) for $599 at Amazon. When not on sale, it retails for $749, so that's $150 in savings. This is the lowest price ever for this iPad Air 4 configuration and one of the best iPad deals we've tracked this year.

Apple iPad Air 4 (256GB): was $749 now $599 @ Amazon

Amazon is currently slashing $150 off the 256GB model iPad Air. The best tablet for most people, it's lightweight, slim, and speedy. With Apple's speedy A14 Bionic chip, the new iPad Air delivers excellent performance and good battery life.

Apple's 4th generation iPad Air has all you could ever want in a tablet: portability, speed, power, and long battery life. Check the specs and you'll see it offers the best 11-inch iPad Pro features for less.

The tablet in this deal features a 10.9-inch Retina display, A14 Bionic chip, and 256GB of storage. With Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard support (both sold separately), the iPad Air is a cheaper Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra or Surface Pro 8 alternative.

In our iPad Air (2020) review, we loved its sleek, thin-bezel design and loud, clear speakers. We also liked the tablet's solid battery life, lasting 10 hours and 29 minutes in our Laptop Mag battery test. We gave the iPad Air a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award for its excellent performance.

Design-wise, the iPad Air looks more like an iPad Pro than an entry-level iPad. Its redesigned chassis has slimmer display bezels than its predecessor. Not only does it have a smaller footprint, but it also makes for a more immersive viewing experience.

At 9.7 x 7 x 0.24 inches and 1 pound, the iPad Air is thinner and lighter than the Microsoft Surface Go 2 (9.7 x 6.9 x 0.3 inches, 1.2 pounds) and about the same size as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (10 x 6.5 x 0.25 inches and 1.1 pounds). The 11-inch iPad Pro has almost the same dimensions and weight as the iPad Air, coming in at 8.7 x 7 x 0.23 inches and 1 pound.

As with all iPad deals, this one won't last too long, so we recommend you grab it while you still can.