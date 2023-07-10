I'm a laptop reviewer — this MacBook with the best battery life I've ever tested is $200 off for Prime Day

I've reviewed countless laptops over the years, but no laptop has ever sent my jaw dropping to the floor like the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which comes in two flavors: the M2 Pro and the M2 Max. (The former is more powerful.)

According to our in-house benchmarks, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is the longest-lasting laptop we've ever tested. The average laptop lasts about 10 hours, but the MacBook Pro adds about nine hours to that figure.

And guess what? It's on sale for Prime Day 2023 as one of the best laptop deals we've ever seen. Amazon is knocking off $200 off the 16-inch MacBook Pro from its original price of $2,500. (You should also check out the M2 MacBook Air, which is on sale for $979.99 at B&H Photo.)

This MacBook has the best battery life of all laptops we've tested thus far

Apple MacBook Pro 16: $2,500, $2,299 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the 2023 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro chip. This configuration comes with a 12-core GPU, a 19-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 16.2-inch, Liquid Retina XDR display. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, an SDXC card slot, a headphone jack, and a MagSafe 3 port.

If you're tired of reaching for your charging cable for few hours, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is exactly what you need. As a laptop reviewer, I was stunned to find out that it lasted 18 hours and 56 minutes — that's nearly 19 hours!

To give you some perspective on how incredible this is, the average laptop typically lasts about 10 hours on a single charge, so the 16-inch MacBook Pro nearly doubles that. You'd be hard pressed to find this Apple laptop on sale, but for Prime Day, it's now $200 off its original listing price of $2,500.

What impressed the Laptop Mag team about the 16-inch MacBook Pro is its beastly CPU performance scores and its monstrously powerful GPU, making it the best laptop for anyone who is seeking a machine that can handle any demanding workflows, whether it's video editing, 3D modeling, visual effects, or more.

If you're an audiophile or you work in music production, you'll dig the 16-inch MacBook Pro's six-speaker setup, which includes four force-cancelling woofers and two tweeters that deliver balanced mids and highs.

As a cherry on top, the 16-inch MacBook Pro flows seamlessly with all of your other iDevices, including iPads and iPhones.

You don't want to miss this deal. You'll blink, and next thing you know, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is right back to its original ugly price of $2,500. You snooze, you lose!

Don't forget to check out our other Prime Day MacBook deals, too!