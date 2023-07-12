I review laptops for a living — My favorite laptop ever is 15% off at Lenovo right now

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is delivering great deals, but I cannot stop thinking about how people can get the Lenovo Yoga 9i for $1,445 at Lenovo's website. I claimed months ago that it was the best laptop of 2023 thus far, and that hasn't changed now that we're more than halfway through the year.

Considering the laptop starts at $1,700, Lenovo dropping its price by $255 is phenomenally convincing. I would have already recommended anyone in need of a 2-in-1 laptop get their hands on the Yoga 9i even before the discount, but this massive price decrease has only bolstered the quality of this recommendation. I will never be shy in my adoration for this gorgeous 2-in-1 laptop, and you won't want to miss it during Prime Day 2023.

Lenovo Yoga 9i: $1,700 $1,445 @ Lenovo

The Lenovo Yoga 9i is my favorite laptop ever—and that's not hyperbole. With Lenovo cutting $255 off its initial price point, there is no better option for those who want a phenomenal 2-in-1 laptop with a gorgeous 14-inch 2.8K OLED display, phenomenal color depth, and powerful Intel i7-1360P processing power stuffed in a lightweight but sturdy aluminum chassis



Why the Lenovo Yoga 9i is the best laptop I've reviewed this year

My co-workers and friends could tell you that I don't make it a secret what my favorite laptop is. The Lenovo Yoga 9i is the best of the best, and in my review, I claimed "I came away from the 8th generation of the Yoga 9i with newfound love in my heart." Packing a stunning 14-inch 2.8K OLED display, phenomenal color depth, and powerful Intel i7-1360P processing power stuffed in a lightweight but sturdy aluminum chassis, I'm still madly in love with it months later.

It continues to be at the top of Laptop Mag's best 2-in-1 laptops list and I awarded it with a 4.5/5 alongside our Editor's Choice badge. It is the best laptop I've tested in my three years at Laptop Mag thus far, so Lenovo's discount is hard to argue against. But beyond just my endless praise, lets get into the nitty gritty.

The Yoga 9i performed superbly in our color tests, reproducing 142.1% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and reaching 353 nits of brightness. These are superb scores, and I couldn't believe my eyes while watching The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power as Galadriel sailed off through an exceptionally deep and inky sea.

It also crushes performance metrics, managing to hit a multi-score of 9,954 on the Geekbench 5.5 overall performance test with its Intel Core i7-1360P processor. This is quite a bit better than the premium laptop average of 8,800, and it also pulled ahead of competitors like the HP Spectre x360 13.5-inch (Intel Core i7-1255U, 7,243), Dell Inspiron 16 (Intel Core i7-1260P, 6,757) and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 (Intel Core i7-1360p, 8,250).

