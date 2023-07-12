I review laptops for a living — My favorite laptop ever is 15% off at Lenovo right now

By Momo Tabari
published

My beloved Yoga 9i is $255 off at Lenovo

Lenovo Yoga 9i
(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Momo Tabari)

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is delivering great deals, but I cannot stop thinking about how people can get the Lenovo Yoga 9i for $1,445 at Lenovo's website. I claimed months ago that it was the best laptop of 2023 thus far, and that hasn't changed now that we're more than halfway through the year. 

Considering the laptop starts at $1,700, Lenovo dropping its price by $255 is phenomenally convincing. I would have already recommended anyone in need of a 2-in-1 laptop get their hands on the Yoga 9i even before the discount, but this massive price decrease has only bolstered the quality of this recommendation. I will never be shy in my adoration for this gorgeous 2-in-1 laptop, and you won't want to miss it during Prime Day 2023.

Lenovo Yoga 9i: $1,700

Lenovo Yoga 9i: $1,700 $1,445 @ Lenovo
The Lenovo Yoga 9i is my favorite laptop ever—and that's not hyperbole. With Lenovo cutting $255 off its initial price point, there is no better option for those who want a phenomenal 2-in-1 laptop with a gorgeous 14-inch 2.8K OLED display, phenomenal color depth, and powerful Intel i7-1360P processing power stuffed in a lightweight but sturdy aluminum chassis

View Deal

Why the Lenovo Yoga 9i is the best laptop I've reviewed this year

My co-workers and friends could tell you that I don't make it a secret what my favorite laptop is. The Lenovo Yoga 9i is the best of the best, and in my review, I claimed "I came away from the 8th generation of the Yoga 9i with newfound love in my heart." Packing a stunning 14-inch 2.8K OLED display, phenomenal color depth, and powerful Intel i7-1360P processing power stuffed in a lightweight but sturdy aluminum chassis, I'm still madly in love with it months later.

It continues to be at the top of Laptop Mag's best 2-in-1 laptops list and I awarded it with a 4.5/5 alongside our Editor's Choice badge. It is the best laptop I've tested in my three years at Laptop Mag thus far, so Lenovo's discount is hard to argue against. But beyond just my endless praise, lets get into the nitty gritty.

The Yoga 9i performed superbly in our color tests, reproducing 142.1% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and reaching 353 nits of brightness. These are superb scores, and I couldn't believe my eyes while watching The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power as Galadriel sailed off through an exceptionally deep and inky sea.

It also crushes performance metrics, managing to hit a multi-score of 9,954 on the Geekbench 5.5 overall performance test with its Intel Core i7-1360P processor. This is quite a bit better than the premium laptop average of 8,800, and it also pulled ahead of competitors like the HP Spectre x360 13.5-inch (Intel Core i7-1255U, 7,243), Dell Inspiron 16 (Intel Core i7-1260P, 6,757) and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 (Intel Core i7-1360p, 8,250).

Looking for more phenomenal Prime Day deals? We've got you covered! Visit our Prime Day deals hub for the best summer discounts.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Ultrabook Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 414 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
Our Review
1
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop...
Amazon
View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
Our Review
2
Lenovo - IdeaPad Duet 5...
Best Buy
View Deal
Recommended Retail...
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
Our Review
3
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
HP (US)
View Deal
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
Our Review
4
ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 Intel...
Lenovo USA
$3,099
View Deal
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5"
(13.5-inch 128GB)
Our Review
5
Surface Laptop 4 - 13.5",...
Microsoft US
$769
View Deal
Acer Swift 5 (2022)
Our Review
6
Acer Swift 5 (2022)...
Acer
View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
(Blue)
Our Review
7
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 CB...
Walmart
View Deal
Asus ZenBook 14 OLED Q409Z
(14-inch 256GB)
Our Review
8
Asus ZenBook 14” 2.8K OLED...
Target
$749.99
View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
Our Review
9
14-inch MacBook Pro - Space...
Apple
View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
Our Review
10
Apple 14" MacBook Pro (M2...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Load more deals
Momo Tabari
Momo Tabari
Contributing Writer

Self-described art critic and unabashedly pretentious, Momo finds joy in impassioned ramblings about her closeness to video games. She has a bachelor’s degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Brooklyn College and five years of experience in entertainment journalism. Momo is a stalwart defender of the importance found in subjectivity and spends most days overwhelmed with excitement for the past, present and future of gaming. When she isn't writing or playing Dark Souls, she can be found eating chicken fettuccine alfredo and watching anime.