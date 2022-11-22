I own these Ray-Ban smart glasses that can record 60-sec videos — they're $100 off in Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are flooding in, and for those who have been wanting to flaunt a cool new tech gadget, I strongly recommend getting the Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses!

Ray-Ban Smart Stories are down to a super low price of $230 on Amazon, which is $99 off from their original price of $329.

Why do I love the Ray-Ban Stories? With just a press of the button on the frame, you can use it to take photos and record 60 second videos. On top of that, you can connect it to your phone via Bluetooth, allowing you to listen to music from the arms of the smart glasses.

Save $99! Ray-Ban Stories can record high-quality 60-sec videos. These spectacles can also take calls and allow you to listen to music. I've tested these smart glasses myself, and the audio is crisp, the videos are sharp, and I sound as clear as day on the mics.

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, teamed up with Ray-Ban to roll out stylish smart glasses that can capture high-res videos and photos. I know what you're thinking, "Can these glasses output high-quality content?" You may be surprised, but the answer is, "Heck yes!" You can take my word for it, too, because I own a pair.

Laptop Mag contributor TJ Fink wrote a review about the Ray-Ban Stories, and he loves it too. In fact, he still wears it regularly and even swapped out its original lenses for his prescription lenses.

With a simple touch of a button, you can capture photos and 60-second videos hands free! I've been able to go hiking with these Ray-Ban Stories, so I can go on and adventure and take photos without interrupting my "flow," if that makes sense. No need to dig into my pockets or backpack for my phone.

As a cherry on top, you can listen to your favorite song, podcasts, or any other audio content, with Ray-Ban Stories. The "arms" of the smart glasses feature a super responsive touchpad that lets you skip tracks and turn up the volume. Heck, you can even take calls. And let me tell you, the audio is crystal clear!

Ray-Ban Stories is $99 off its original price at Amazon, and I wouldn't want you to miss out on such a cool, technological feat!