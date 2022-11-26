HyperX desktop microphone is 25% off during Black Friday — Don't miss this great deal

Black Friday is here and we're ready to show you the goods. In this spotlight, we're taking a look at the HyperX QuadCast S, a beloved desktop microphone that will make you look and feel like a professional if you're a streamer or even just a gamer who wants to sound great. You can get your hands on the HyperX QuadCast S for $120 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

That's $40 off its original price, which is a great deal for something as prestigious as the HyperX QuadCast S. If you really want to get your hands on a premium microphone without dishing out hundreds upon hundreds of dollars, this is worth checking out.

(opens in new tab) HyperX QuadCast S: $160 $120 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The HyperX QuadCast S is a premium desktop microphone that can greatly enhance your online gaming experience, especially if you have any plans to get into the streaming scene. It features RGB lighting, an anti-vibration shock mount, a pop filter, gain control, and is compatible with PC, PS4, PS5 and Mac platforms.

The usefulness of desktop microphones should not be underestimated. They can elevate your presence within streams and even Discord calls to a whole other level, and even if you're just someone who wants to game frequently, it's a great call to make yourself sound crystal clear.

Personally, I engage in plenty of D&D roleplay, and having a solid microphone is a must in that situation. Sure, built-in microphones you get from your gaming headset might be passable, but unless you're sporting something truly premium, it won't hold a candle to a piece of hardware like this.