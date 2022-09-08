HyperX headsets up to 50% off in 20th anniversary sale — Don't miss it!

HyperX is known for manufacturing some of the industry's best gaming accessories. To celebrate the brand's 20th Anniversary, HyperX gaming gear is now up to 50% off at several retailers.

One of our favorite HyperX deals is the HyperX Cloud II Wireless for $114 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. When not on sale, this gaming headset retails for $150, so that's $36 off. This is one of the top end of summer gaming deals you can get.

In our HyperX Cloud II Wireless review, we praise the headset's superb comfort, sturdy design and satisfying audio. We were also impressed by its effective, deep surround sound. Overall, we rate the HyperX II Wireless 4 out of 5 stars and our esteemed Editor's Choice Award.

The HyperX Cloud Core Wireless features an over-ear closed-back design, 53mm neodymium drivers, a sound pressure level of 99 decibels, and up to 20 hours of battery life. DTS Headphone X spatial audio and delivers clear and accurate positional sound for an immersive gaming experience.

For optimal comfort, it's lightweight and incorporates memory-foam ear cups and an adjustable padded headband. The headset's virtual 7.1 surround-sound emphasizes your games' more subtle sounds.

If you're bargain shopping for a comfortable gaming headset, the HyperX Cloud II is one to consider. It works with PC and PS4|PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

