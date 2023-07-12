Hurry! This is the cheapest RTX 4080 gaming laptop I’ve ever seen for Prime Day

We expected some good RTX 40-series gaming laptop deals, but even we’re surprised to see the MSI Stealth 17 with RTX 4080 drop by a massive $500 (no, that is not a typo)!

There are no two ways around it. This is the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop I’ve ever seen, one of the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals ( and one helluva good buy) for anyone looking to get into the world of portable PC gaming.

MSI Stealth 17 (RTX 4080): $2,799 $2,399 @ Amazon

This supercharged up version of the Stealth 17 packs some seriously good specs at this surprisingly affordable price — Intel Core i7-13900H CPU, RTX 4080 GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. With a configuration like this, games will absolutely fly on that 17.3-inch QHD display with 240Hz refresh rate.

We are huge fans of the MSI Stealth 17 , which has only just come out after a CES 2023 announcement. This ultra slim magnesium alloy beauty provides a bright, crisp, colorful display, alongside a stellar keyboard, and impressive thermal management to eliminate any sign of throttling.

While the gigantic size may not be great for portability, this is still a pure powerhouse that is just as capable of getting the most intense tasks done on the fly, while running the latest and greatest AAA games at insane frame rates. That goes doubly so when you use DLSS 3.0.

So, what are you waiting for? Prime Day is almost over and this deal will be gone by the end of it! Don’t run the risk of FOMO and pick it up now.