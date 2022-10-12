Hurry! The SteelSeries Arctis 1 is $69 in wireless gaming headset deal on Prime Day

Amazon's October Prime Day is winding down, but there are still plenty of Prime Day gaming laptop deals active. And of course, you can't game properly without a good wireless gaming headset. Consider picking up the excellent SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless while you can! It's $30 off.

Right now, the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless is on sale for $69 at Amazon, so you're getting a sweet 30% off in this deal.

The SteelSeries Arctis 1, one of the best budget gaming headsets you can get, has super comfortable ear cups, offer customizable EQ, and deliver solid overall gaming sound. On top of that, did you know that it's the first headset to use a USB Type-C dongle? Take a slice of history with you buy snagging the wireless SteelSeries Arctis 1 headset today.

The Steelseries Arctis 1 wireless headset may have a sub-$70, which is relatively economical compared to other gaming headsets, but trust me, it's not cheap nor needless gaudy.

The SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless boasts impressive wireless connectivity with adapters for just about any device you'd want to use it on. It has comfortable ear cups that deliver that sweet-sounding gaming sound. Plus, it comes with software that makes that audio customizable.

SteelSeries says the battery life on the Arctis 1 Wireless is 20-plus hours, which aligns with our own in-house testing of the Steelseries headset. Our reviewer used it for two hours during his commute Monday through Friday, and when he got home, he used it for five-hour long play sessions. He didn't need to charge it until the end of the week!

