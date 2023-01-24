Hurry! The Blue Yeti podcasting USB microphone is 50% off

The Blue Yeti is one of the best USB microphones for podcasting, Twitch streaming, and just about any type of vocal recording. For a limited time, you can get the Blue Yeti USB Microphone for just $64.99 (opens in new tab) at GameStop. It normally retails for $130, so that's $65 in savings or 50% off. This is the Blue Yeti mic's lowest price yet. It's also $35 cheaper than Amazon (opens in new tab)'s current price.

By far, this is the best Blue Yeti microphone deal we've seen outside of the holidays.

(opens in new tab) Blue Yeti USB Microphone: $130 $65 @ GameStop (opens in new tab)

Save 50% on the Blue Yeti USB microphone. It's one of the best USB mics for Twitch streamers, YouTube creators, musicians, and everyone in between. This Blackout Edition colorway is the ideal choice for minimalists.

The Blue Yeti is a top-rated multi-pattern USB mic for professional recordings. It captures 16-bit/48kHz audio and has a built-in gain dial, volume knob and mute button. Plug-and-play for Windows and macOS computers, the Blue Yeti is easy to set up.

While most podcasters will opt for the cardioid audio recording, the Yeti mic can pick up bidirectional, omnidirectional and stereo sound. It's a favorite among Twitch streamers, YouTube creators, and musicians.

While we didn't test this particular microphone, we gave the Blue Yeti Nano review a high rating of 5 out of 5-stars for its excellent broadcast sound quality, polar patterns options and solid build quality. We expect the Blue Yeti in this deal to be on par with its smaller sized sibling.

At just $65, the Blue Yeti is a no-brainer if you're looking for an affordable USB mic for professional audio recording.