Hurry! PS5 bundle restocks at Walmart and PlayStation Direct

Another PS5 Horizon Forbidden West console bundle restock is tipped for today, August 23 at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT. Walmart Plus members get exclusive access to this PS5 drop, so if you're already a subscriber, here's your chance to finally get yourself one.

If you're not a Walmart Plus member, the PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle is now in stock at PlayStation Direct (opens in new tab). Simply log in using your existing PSN account or create one to purchase.

As a reminder, the PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle is priced at $549 (opens in new tab). The bundle includes: a Sony PS5 console (discount), PS5 DualSense wireless controller, Horizon Forbidden West full game digital download and Astro's Playroom (pre-installed). Horizon Forbidden West is the follow up to the PlayStation Hits solidified Horizon Zero Dawn. This latest installment of the franchise packs tons of action and new machines.

The PlayStation 5 is one of the best gaming consoles around. Sony's best gaming system yet, it features fast loading, a speedy SSD, and great backwards compatibility. In our PS5 review, we were floored by its incredibly powerful components and revolutionary controller haptics. We also praised its revamped user interface with innovative features and stunning 4K graphics.

(opens in new tab) Sony PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Console Bundle: $549 @ Wamart (opens in new tab)

Beginning August 23 at 3:00 p.m. ET, Walmart Plus members can buy the PS5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle at Walmart.The bundle includes: a Sony PS5 console (discount), PS5 DualSense wireless controller, Horizon Forbidden West full game digital download and Astro's Playroom (pre-installed).

(opens in new tab) Sony PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Console Bundle: $549 @ PlayStation Direct (opens in new tab)

If you're still trying to get your hands on a PS5, this is a deal itself. You can now purchase the PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle directly from the PlayStation Store. We recommend you act fast, as stock typically goes quickly.