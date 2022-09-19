Hurry! MacBook Pro 14 just hit lowest price to date — save $400

Apple's MacBook Pro 14 with M1 Pro chip is the choice laptop of power-users. This, due to its excellent performance and long battery life. Amid M2 Pro-charged MacBook Pro 14 release talk, the mighty MacBook Pro 14 M1 Pro is seeing a hefty discount.

Right now, you can get the MacBook Pro 14 with M1 Pro chip for $1,599 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Normally $1,999, that's $400 in savings and this MacBook Pro 14's lowest price to date. One of the best MacBook deals of the season, Best Buy (opens in new tab) has it for the same price.

(opens in new tab) Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14: $1,999 $1,599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon currently takes $400 off the 512GB model MacBook Pro 14. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 14-core GPU for graphics. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 (opens in new tab) review, its elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life earned it a 4 out of 5 star rating. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for power-users.

Apple's M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14 is as close to perfect as a laptop gets. The laptop in this deal packs a 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it packs a 14-core GPU which makes it suitable for gaming.

In our M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14 review, we praise its sleek, elegant design, stunning display, and ample array of ports. We gave the M1 MacBook Pro 14 a total rating of 4 out of 5-stars for its excellent performance and battery life. It's the Editor's Choice laptop for power-users.

To test its performance, we launched 70 open tabs of Google Chrome and a few YouTube videos and Twitch streams. The MacBook Pro showed no signs of slowing down. In our lab, the MacBook Pro notched a score of 12,477 on the Geekbench 5.4 overall performance test which beats the 4,906 premium laptop average.

With a weight of 3.5-pounds and measuring 12.3 x 8.7 x 0.6-inch MacBook Pro, the M1 MacBook Pro is ultraportable. It weighs less than the Dell XPS 15 (4.3 pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7 inches), Microsoft Surface Studio (4 pounds, 12.7 x 9 x 0.8 inches) and Razer Blade 14 (opens in new tab)(3.9 pounds, 12.6 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches).

For connecting external devices, the MacBook Pro 14 packs plenty of ports. You get 3 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1 x HDMI port, an SDXC card reader, headphone jack and MagSafe charger.

At $400 off, the MacBook Pro 14 M1 Pro is a little easier on the wallet and at its best price yet. It's a wise choice if you want a powerful all-around laptop for college, video editing, photo editing and music production.