Hurry! Grab the Meta Quest 2 and a free $50 gift card for just $299

Prime Day is coming to a close, but capitalism is getting a few more bites in with these Prime Day laptop deals, and now we're also getting a deal on the Meta Quest 2 to save $150.

You can find the Meta Quest 2 with $50 gift card for $299 @ Best Buy.

Meta Quest 2 + $50 Gift Card: $449 $299 @ Best Buy

The Meta Quest 2 is currently in stock at Best Buy with a free $50 Gift Card. The best VR headset for the price, the Quest 2 enhances everything we loved about the original Quest. It has a lightweight, comfortable fit, crisp graphics and expanded social and sharing features.

In our Meta Quest 2 review, we claimed that the VR tech brings high-powered specs and a host of refined features to a lighter headset at an affordable price. Considering the price it's at now, it's even more affordable.

In terms of display, the Quest 2 has a 3664 x 1920-pixel fast-switch LCD display, which equates to 1832 x 1920 per eye. It’s packing 50% more pixels than the Quest (2880 x 1600 OLED panel, 1440 x 1600 per eye).

Meta has an extensive gaming library, from Star Wars to Star Wars with beats (Light Saber). And anything that's being developed for the Meta Quest 3 right now will be able to be played on the Meta Quest 2.

Keep in mind that this model is the 128GB version, and it does come with a free $50 gift card to Best Buy -- maybe get some accessories!