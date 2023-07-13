Hurry! Grab the Meta Quest 2 and a free $50 gift card for just $299

By Rami Tabari
published

You're saving $150 with this incredible Meta Quest 2 deal!

Prime Day is coming to a close, but capitalism is getting a few more bites in with these Prime Day laptop deals, and now we're also getting a deal on the Meta Quest 2 to save $150.

You can find the Meta Quest 2 with $50 gift card for $299 @ Best Buy.

Meta Quest 2 + $50 Gift Card: $449 $299 @ Best Buy
The Meta Quest 2 is currently in stock at Best Buy with a free $50 Gift Card. The best VR headset for the price, the Quest 2 enhances everything we loved about the original Quest. It has a lightweight, comfortable fit, crisp graphics and expanded social and sharing features. 

In our Meta Quest 2 review, we claimed that the VR tech brings high-powered specs and a host of refined features to a lighter headset at an affordable price. Considering the price it's at now, it's even more affordable.

In terms of display, the Quest 2 has a 3664 x 1920-pixel fast-switch LCD display, which equates to 1832 x 1920 per eye. It’s packing 50% more pixels than the Quest (2880 x 1600 OLED panel, 1440 x 1600 per eye).

Meta has an extensive gaming library, from Star Wars to Star Wars with beats (Light Saber). And anything that's being developed for the Meta Quest 3 right now will be able to be played on the Meta Quest 2.

Keep in mind that this model is the 128GB version, and it does come with a free $50 gift card to Best Buy -- maybe get some accessories!

Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.