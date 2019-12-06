Hurry! Best Buy is taking up to $300 off the MacBook Air and iPad Pro

Just when you thought the laptops deals were over, Best Buy is back for more. The retailer — which is one of our favorite go-to stores for Apple discounts — is taking up to $300 off select Apple gear. The sale includes Mac laptops ($200 off), iPad Pros ($200 off), and the 2017 MacBook Air ($300 off).
Although we saw slightly cheaper prices during Thanksgiving — these are still excellent deals which shouldn't be ignored. Plus, most — if not all — of last week's deals have expired. So these are the best Apple deals you'll find online right now.
- Shop the entire Apple event at Best Buy
Apple 11-inch iPad Pro: was $799 now $649 @ Best Buy
Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro is a powerhouse with the horsepower to smoke some of today's budget laptops. Best Buy has it on sale for $649.99, which is an all-time price low for Apple's epic tablet. View Deal
Apple MacBook Air: was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy
The 2019 MacBook Air hit an all-time price low of $799 on Cyber Monday. Although this deal is $100 higher, it's still an amazing steal. The 256GB model is also on sale for $1,099 (which is an all-time price low and the model we'd recommend). View Deal
MacBook Pro 13" (128GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Best Buy
The 13-inch MacBook Pro gives you loads of power in a super-portable — and stylish — chassis. Best Buy is taking up to $250 off all 13-inch MacBook Pros with prices starting at $1,199.
View Deal
MacBook Air 13 (2017): was $999 now $699 @ Best Buy
Armed with a Core i5 processor and a fast 128GB, the 2017 MacBook Air is still a very capable system despite its age. It's great for students or cash-strapped Mac fans. This offer is for My Best Buy members only. (Membership is free; you must sign into your account to see the $699 price).View Deal
Apple Gift Card: Buy one, get 25% off another @ Best Buy
One of the best stocking stuffers you can give, at Best Buy when you buy one Apple App Store gift card, you'll get 25% off a second one. The deal is valid on all gift card amounts ranging from $15 to $100.View Deal
