HP's premium Elite Dragonfly Chromebook drops to $883 with this coupon

HP's Elite Dragonfly Chromebook is the one of the premium Chrome OS laptops out there. If you're bargain hunting for a capable Mac or Windows laptop alternative, this deal is for you.

Right now, you can snag the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook for $883 (opens in new tab) via coupon, "SMBNB1522". Typically $1,149, so that's $266 in savings and the lowest price tracked for this HP laptop. In fact, it's one of the best premium Chromebook deals we've seen in a while.

Save $266 on the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook via coupon, "SMBNB1522". The Elite Dragonfly packs premium features into a stunning convertible design. It boasts a stunning 13.5-inch (3200 x 1800) 2K touch screen with 400 nits of brightness for immersive, color-rich viewing even when you're outdoors. It's lightweight, sturdy frame houses a 3.3-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics, and 128GB SSD. Other highlights include Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and pro-grade 5MP webcam. Apply coupon, "SMBNB1522" at checkout to drop the price to $883.

HP's Elite Dragonfly Chromebook sports a convertible design, premium features and optional stylus functionality. The base model packs a 13.5-inch QHD+ (3200 x 1800) display with 400 nits of brightness for a color-rich lifelike viewing even when you're outdoors. Powering the machine is a 3.3-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs sheet are Intel UHD graphics and 128GB of microSD-expandable SSD storage.

In our HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook review, we liked its bright, sharp 2K display, versatile 360-hinge design and outstanding performance. We also like its durable attractive design and gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars.

In one test, we threw 28 Google Chrome tabs at it with two 4K YouTube videos running simultaneously while typing away in Google Docs. The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook kept chugging along and slowed down. Running Android apps was a similar experience, and with its 360-degree hinge, it makes a reasonable tablet in a pinch.

For connecting external devices, the Elite Dragonfly Chromebook supplies you an ample array of ports. You get 1 x USB Type-C (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4) 1 x SuperSpeed USB Type-A port, and 1 x HDMI 2.0 port. There's also a headphone/microphone combo jack and microSD slot on board.

At 2.8 pounds and 11.6 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches, the HP Elite Dragonfly fits easily into a backpack or shoulder bag. It's on par with the Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 0.6 inches) and HP Envy 13 (2.9 pounds, 0.7 inches). It's slightly heavier and thicker than the MacBook Air M2 (2.7 pounds, 0.4 inches).

If you're looking for a flexible machine, the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook is one to consider.