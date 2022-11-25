HP Victus gaming laptop with RTX 3050 Ti is only $700 on Black Friday

Black Friday is swerving in with deals that will make you feel like royalty, and this HP gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card is no different. You can get the HP Victus 15 for $699 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

This means you're saving $400 off from the original price tag. We would never recommend a laptop of these specs at its original price, but when that number drops down by 36%, it's admittedly a great deal.

Black Friday 2022 falls on Nov. 25 and we expect to see tons of excellent holiday deals on gaming laptops. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday gaming laptop deals hub for the best discounts.

(opens in new tab) HP Victus 15 with RTX 3050 Ti: $1,099 $699 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop is currently seeing a steep deal that brings it down by $400 on Black Friday. Considering this laptop is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage space.

A gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti for $1,100? That's a complete and utter rip-off! But when you cut a steep $400 off that price tag, things change a little. If you're someone in need of a budget gaming laptop that won't let you down in power, the HP Victus 15 is a pretty decent choice.

It comes packed with a AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage space. These specs are pretty damn solid for $700, but don't expect a miracle. You can expect to play big games at low-to-moderate graphical settings with decent framerate. However, if you're someone who prefers indie games, this is more than enough to satisfy.