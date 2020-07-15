HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 16 now $150 off in killer gaming laptop deal

The HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 16 is one of the most affordable gaming PCs around. And now, you score one for even less thanks to this sweet laptop deal we found.

Currently, Best Buy has the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 16 on sale for $749.99, Normally, this laptop retails for $900, so this deal puts $150 back in your pocket.

It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this GTX 1660 Ti laptop. In fact, it's one of the best gaming deals we've seen so far this month.

The HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 16 is one of the best gaming laptops for the money.

This particular model on sale packs a 16.1-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare micro-edge 144 Hz IPS display. It's powered by a 2.5 GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H quad-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM and features a 512GB SSD + 32GB Optane storage.

Doing all the heaving lifting is an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU.

Although we didn't review this laptop, we tested the Lenovo Legion 5i which has the same i5-10300H CPU/8GB RAM configuration. In our lab, it beat the category average in Geekbench 5.0 synthetic benchmark tests.

We expect the Pavilion Gaming Laptop 16's performance to be on par with that of its competitor. HP employs the same 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor in its new Omen 15 gaming laptop.

When it comes to design, the HP Pavilion is engineered with the minimalist in mind. It features a plain black lid accented with a green HP logo and a matching plain black deck with an "acid" green backlit keyboard.

It also sports Bang & Olufsen-tuned dual speakers for enhanced gaming sound.

At 5.2 pounds and 14.6 x 10.3 x 0.9 inches, the HP Pavilion 16 is pretty light for a 16-inch laptop. The Lenovo Legion 5i, Dell G3 15 and HP Omen 15 are all heavier at 5.4 pounds each.

If you want a big screen gaming machine that doesn't skimp on performance, this 16-inch HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop is a great choice.