HP Envy x360 2-in-1 slashes $280 off in October Prime Day laptop deal

The HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop, one of our favorite laptops of all time, is on sale now during Amazon's October Prime Day festivities. Taking advantage of the big-box retailer's celebratory sale, Best Buy is cashing in, too!

The 15.6-inch HP Envy 360 2-in-1 is now $649 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). It normally retails for $950, so that's $280 off its normal price. This is a pretty sweet deal! In fact, it's one of the best October Prime Day 2022 laptop deals we've seen so far.

HP Envy x360 deal

(opens in new tab) HP Envy x360 13: was $950 , now $669 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $280 on the excellent HP Envy x360 13 2-in-1 laptop (15-ew0013dx). It has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, a12th Generation Intel Core i5-1235U CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 256GB of SSD storage. Dual speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen ensure an immersive experience whether you're listening to music or streaming movies.



The HP Envy x360 is one the best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy (trust us! we're laptop reviewers!) At just $669.99 on Best Buy, you'll get a 15.6-inch, Intel Evo laptop that features an Intel Core i5-1235U CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and a 1920 x 1080-pixel touch screen.

For your connectivity demands, the HP Envy x360 convertible delivers plenty of options. You get 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.1 Type A ports, and one HDMI 2.1 port. There's also an SD media card reader and headphone/mic combo jack on board. Sweet!

At 3.8 pounds and 14.13 x 9.02 x 0.73 inches, the HP Envy x360 is a fairly portable 15-inch laptop. It's on par with the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (3.1 pounds, 14 x 9 x 0.46 inches) and lighter than the Dell XPS 15 (4.3 pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7 inches).

Now $280 off, the HP Envy x360 is a wise choice if you're looking for a premium 2-in-1 laptop with the latest processor.

