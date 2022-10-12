HP Envy x360 2-in-1 slashes $280 off in October Prime Day laptop deal

The HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop, one of our favorite laptops of all time, is on sale now during Amazon's October Prime Day festivities. Taking advantage of the big-box retailer's celebratory sale, Best Buy is cashing in, too!
The 15.6-inch HP Envy 360 2-in-1 is now $649 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). It normally retails for $950, so that's $280 off its normal price. This is a pretty sweet deal! In fact, it's one of the best October Prime Day 2022 laptop deals we've seen so far.
HP Envy x360 deal
HP Envy x360 13:
was $950, now $669 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $280 on the excellent HP Envy x360 13 2-in-1 laptop (15-ew0013dx). It has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, a12th Generation Intel Core i5-1235U CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 256GB of SSD storage. Dual speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen ensure an immersive experience whether you're listening to music or streaming movies.
The HP Envy x360 is one the best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy (trust us! we're laptop reviewers!) At just $669.99 on Best Buy, you'll get a 15.6-inch, Intel Evo laptop that features an Intel Core i5-1235U CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and a 1920 x 1080-pixel touch screen.
For your connectivity demands, the HP Envy x360 convertible delivers plenty of options. You get 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.1 Type A ports, and one HDMI 2.1 port. There's also an SD media card reader and headphone/mic combo jack on board. Sweet!
At 3.8 pounds and 14.13 x 9.02 x 0.73 inches, the HP Envy x360 is a fairly portable 15-inch laptop. It's on par with the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (3.1 pounds, 14 x 9 x 0.46 inches) and lighter than the Dell XPS 15 (4.3 pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7 inches).
Now $280 off, the HP Envy x360 is a wise choice if you're looking for a premium 2-in-1 laptop with the latest processor.
