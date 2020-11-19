HP Black Friday sale takes $2,003 off HP ZBook Create G7

Early Black Friday deals are now available in HP's Black Friday sale. The laptop maker is taking up to 60% off select products including its best laptops.
As part of the sale, you can buy the HP Zbook Create G7 for $2,002. Usually, this workstation retails for $4,005, so that's $2,003 in savings. It's the second-lowest price we've seen for this machine and one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get right now.
HP ZBook Create G7 Black Friday deal
HP ZBook Create G7 Workstation: was $4,005 now $2,002 @ HP
One of the best workstations you can buy is now half price. The base model HP Zbook Create G7 packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 2.6-GHz i5-10400H quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics. HP's Black Friday sale takes $2,003 off this excellent machine. The HP ZBook Fury 15 G7 is also down to $1,667 ($980 off). View Deal
The ZBook Create G7 is a sexy, sleek powerhouse that gets the job done.
In our HP ZBook Create G7 review, we loved the workstation's gorgeous color-accurate display and fast performance. We were also impressed by its excellent keyboard and gave it a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award.
The model we tested had the same Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU as this laptop on sale so it's game-ready when you’re not working. In one test, we played Batman: Arkham Knight and everything was beautifully saturated and ran smoothly. Even the tiny bits and pieces of cars that flew off as I smashed into them with the Batmobile were sharp and crisp.
At 4.3 pounds and 13.9 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches, the ZBook Create G7 is one of the lightest and smallest mobile workstations out there. It weighs less than the Dell Precision 7550 (6.2 pounds, 14.2 x 9.5 x 1.1 inches), the Razer Blade Studio Edition (4.8 pounds, 14 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches), and Asus ProArt StudioBook Pro W700G3T (5.4 pounds, 15 x 11.3 x 0.7 inches).
Port-wise, the Zbook Create G7 is the ideal workstation and content-creation laptop. You get a Mini DisplayPort, USB 3.1 Type-A port, two USB Type-C ports, 3.5mm combo audio jack, SD card slot, and Nano security lock slot.
Black Friday falls on November 27 and we expect to see tons of deals on today’s best mobile tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2020 deals hub for this year's best holiday discounts.
HP Pavilion Laptop 15t : was $949 now $749 @ HP
For a limited time, you can save $200 on the HP Pavilion Laptop 15t touch screen laptop. The model we recommend packs a 15.6-inch 1080p touch display, 1.3GHz i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD and 32GB Optane.
View Deal
HP EliteBook 840 G7: was $1,651 now $660 @ HP
This HP Black Friday deal takes $991 off the HP EliteBook 840 G7, which is one of the best business laptops around. It packs a 14-inch 1080p display, 1.6-GHz Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage. View Deal
HP Spectre Folio 13" Convertible Laptop : was $1,499, now $1,299 @ HP
Now $200 off, the HP Spectre Folio convertible 13 converts from a laptop to tablet or studio mode. It features a leather-wrapped chassis, 13.3-inch 1080p display, a 1.2-GHz Core i7-10510Y quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.View Deal