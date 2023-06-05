How to watch WWDC 2023: date, time, and more

You MUST know how to watch WWDC 2023! Apple CEO Tim Cook just announced that this WWDC will be the best one ever, according to a June 5 tweet.

And Cook may be right. This WWDC is likely to be revolutionary. According to reports, the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning on jumping into a new product category — something Apple hasn't done since the Apple Watch. We're expecting the long-rumored Apple AR/VR headset, the 15-inch MacBook Air, and more (check out our exhaustive list of what we're expecting at WWDC 2023).

WWDC 2023 time

The WWDC 2023 livestream will kick off with a keynote on June 5 at 10:00 am PT. We know that we have readers all around the world, so check out more time zones below.

Dallas, Texas - 12:00 noon CT

- 12:00 noon CT Honolulu, Hawaii - 7:00 a.m. HAST

- 7:00 a.m. HAST New York, New York - 1:00 p.m. ET

- 1:00 p.m. ET Halifax, Canada - 2:00 p.m. AST

- 2:00 p.m. AST London, United Kingdom - 6:00 p.m. BST

- 6:00 p.m. BST Berlin, Germany - 7:00 p.m. CEST

- 7:00 p.m. CEST Delhi, India - 10:30 p.m. IST

- 10:30 p.m. IST Dubai, United Arab Emirates — 9:00 p.m. GST

How to watch WWDC 2023

You can watch the WWDC 2023 livestream on Apple's official website or the Apple YouTube channel.

In my personal experience, Apple's official website is faster than the YouTube broadcast, but it's all up to you what you prefer.

