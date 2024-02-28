Free live TV streaming: How to watch live TV without cable

If you want to learn how to watch TV for free without cable, you've come to the right place. Without fully committing to a subscription, you can instantly access live TV with free trial offers from many of today's paid streaming services. You'll also get to watch exclusive original shows you won't find elsewhere with little to no ads.

FuboTV, Hulu, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV offer free trials ranging from just 2 days to a generous 30-days. I recommend Hulu and Paramount Plus since they offer a month free trial. However, if you just want to watch a short TV series or specific live event, the shorter trial might be best for you. There's risk and you can cancel or pause your free trial at any time to avoid getting charged.

For example, new subscribers can get Paramount Plus free for 30 days to watch TV and movies for free with the latest active coupon, "STALLONE". All you need is a valid email address and credit card or PayPal to sign up. To try FuboTV or YouTube TV for free, no code is necessary — simply select the start free trial button and create your account. FuboTV's monthly plans range from $79.99/mo. to $99.99/mo. whereas YouTube TV's current promotion costs $62.99/mo. ($10/mo. off) for your first 3 months and $72.99/mo. after those first 90-days.

Don't want to go the free trial route ? Free ad-supported TV streaming services like Pluto TV, Tubi, and Xumo Play let you watch TV for free live and on demand. So if you want to save money and ditch your cable TV provider for good, what are you waiting for? Here are the various ways you can watch TV for free without cable.

Watch TV for free without cable

Paramount Plus: 30-day free trial

Get a free 30-day trial of Paramount Plus via coupon, "STALLONE". Paramount Plus includes access to thousands of TV shows and movies, NFL on CBS live, top soccer games, limited ads, CBSN 24/7 live news, and more. You will not be charged if you cancel your plan before your trial ends. There's no risk since you cancel your plan at any time. After your trail ends, Paramount Plus offers a base plan for $5.99/mo. or $59.99 a year ($5/mo.). Or get Paramount Plus with Showtime for $11.99/mo. or $119.99 annually ($10/mo.).

Hulu Free Trial: 30-day free trial

Get Hulu for free to binge watch TV my favorite shows like Only Murders in the Building and Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez. The ad-supported Hulu gives you access to the full library of TV shows and movies available from the streaming giant. If you decide to keep Hulu when your trial ends, you may opt for the $7.99 per month plan (with ads) or $17.99 per month (no ads).

FuboTV: 7-day free trial

Watch TV for free without cable using a 7-day trial of FuboTV. The base plan free trial includes over 400 channels and 100+ sporting events. If you decide yo continue after your trial ends, FuboTV's monthly plans range from $79 per month to $99 per month.

YouTube TV: 2-day free trial

Watch TV for free with YouTube TV. New subscribers can use YouTube TV's 2-day free trial t watch the Super Bowl for free without cable. The base plan 2-day free trial includes 127 live channels including local broadcast channels like ABC, CBS, FOX and PIX 11. If you like what this service has to offer, YouTube TV's current promotion costs $62.99/mo. ($10/mo. off) for your first 3 months and $72.99/mo. after those first 90-days.

PlutoTV: 250+ free live TV channels

Pluto TV is a great option for anyone looking for genre-specific channels. With 250+ channels and 1000+ on-demand TV series and movies, Pluto has something for everyone.

Tubi: 250+ free live TV channels

Tubi is among today's top free TV and movie streaming sites with a dedicated app. This ad-supported streaming service owns bragging rights as having the most massive library of free content. Tubi affords you access to over 200,000 movies and TV episodes with 250+ live channels.