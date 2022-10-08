How to watch Microsoft Surface October event 2022 — Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 could surprise

"How to watch the Microsoft Surface October event" will be the question of the day on October 12, as the tech giant is gearing up to reveal a bundle of new Surface products to pique the interest of laptop and tablet fans. But what is on the agenda?



Last year, we saw the Surface Pro 8, Surface Duo 2, and Surface Laptop Studio steal the show, so it's reasonable to believe Microsoft will continue the hype by revealing the Surface Pro 9, a next-gen Surface Laptop Studio, and a Surface Duo 3, right?



Well, that last one may not be in the cards, seeing as there were already murmurs of discontinuing the Surface Duo 2 (which the tech giant put to rest). Still, there are plenty of products that could fill that spot.



Fortunately, we won't have to wait much longer until all is revealed. If you're wondering how to watch the Microsoft Surface October event, and what's expected, we've got you covered below.

When is the Microsoft Surface October event?

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The Microsoft Surface October event will take place on October 12 at 10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST. As for other regions, check out the event times in different time zones listed below:

San Francisco, California — 7 a.m. PDT

Dallas, Texas — 9 a.m. CDT

Honolulu, Hawaii — 4 a.m. HAST

Halifax, Canada — 11 a.m. ADT

Berlin, Germany — 4 p.m. CEST

Delhi, India — 7:30 p.m. IST

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — 6 p.m. GST

Shanghai, China — 10 p.m. CST

Seoul, South Korea — 11 p.m. KST

Hong Kong — 10 p.m. HKT

How to watch Microsoft Surface October event 2022

The Microsoft livestream will be kicking off on Microsoft's event page (opens in new tab), where you can also add the event to your Outlook calendar so you don't miss it. This is a good place to watch it, as you'll get a stutter-free stream.



You'll also likely catch the livestream on the Microsoft Surface YouTube channel, which is where last year's Microsoft event was streamed. Once a placeholder video goes live, check back here to watch all the big announcements. Plus, we'll be running a Microsoft Surface event live blog so you don't miss any of the big reveals.

What to expect at Microsoft Surface October event 2022

While Microsoft hasn't officially announced any of the expected Surface laptops and products, the majority of Microsoft devices are Surface products, and seeing as this is a Surface event, it's safe to say we're getting a selection of new Surface laptops and more.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

We've heard plenty of rumors about Microsoft working on the Surface Pro 9, so all signs are pointing to an update to the 2-in-1 laptop. We were fans of the Surface Pro 8, with its gorgeous 13-inch, 120Hz display and strong performance in the 11th gen Intel CPU. However, 12th Gen Intel processors are now all the rage, meaning the Surface Pro 9 could use an update.



The Surface Laptop Studio was (and still is) a hit last year, featuring an innovative hinge and powerful specs. While we'd like to see an update, there haven't been many rumors of Microsoft gearing up to launch a refreshed model. However, that isn't to say we won't get something Studio related. Rumor has it the Surface Studio 2 is due for an update, which makes sense seeing how it was released back in 2018.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Phillip Tracy)

Then there's the Surface Laptop 5, which appears to be a safe bet. Tech site WinFuture claims the next Surface Laptop will be announced in mid-October (just in time for the Surface event), and that it will be equipped with the latest 12th Gen Intel processors and up to a 1TB SSD. This isn't outside the realm of possibility, as Microsoft doesn't shy away from frequently updating its Surface Laptop line. This is a laptop we're looking forward to, as we were fans of the 13-inch Surface Laptop 4 and 15-inch Surface Laptop 4 with AMD.



Then there's the spanner in the works: the rumored Microsoft Surface Gaming Laptop. Leaked by Prime Gaming, the technical spec sheet details everything from the dimensions to the display of the Microsoft Surface Gaming laptop. According to the spec sheet, we can expect a 16-inch (2560 x 1440) PixelSense Flow display with a 165Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support, all in a 14.07 x 9.65 x 0.77-inch form factor.



Prime Gaming is a leaker we haven't come across, and there are questionable specs on the sheet that could turn out to be false, so take this all in with a pinch of salt.

(Image credit: Future)

Will we see a Microsoft Surface Duo 3? According to Windows Central, Microsoft is thinking about using the same foldable design as the current Surface Duo or switching it up to something similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. If the design is changed, then it's expected to come in a different aspect ratio and thinner design.



We've heard murmurings of Microsoft's scrapped Surface Duo before, which was expected to be a low-cost model with a dual-camera array and plastic exterior. Images of the device popped up on a now-deleted eBay listing, titled as a "dev unit" of the Surface Duo 2. Apparently, it was canceled in late 2021 to focus on the next Surface Duo device.



It's likely Microsoft will take more time to work on the next Surface Duo, so we may not end up seeing it at this Surface event.



We're sure to see other Surface accessories turn up, but for now, all will be revealed at the Surface October event on October 12. Stay tuned for all those announcements.