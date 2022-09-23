How to get a free iPhone 14 Pro from T-Mobile with Magenta Max plan

Get a free iPhone 14 Pro from T-Mobile under the wireless carrier's new iPhone 14 promotion. Or, you can bump up to the iPhone 14 Pro Max for just $99. Currently T-Mobile is slashing up to $1,000 off Apple's new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 Pro is priced at $999 whereas the iPhone 14 Pro Max fetches $1,099. If you don't like these prices, T-Mobile has a solution. Trade-in your old phone and agree to T-Mobile's Magenta plan for up to $1,000 off the iPhone 14 series.

It's one of the best iPhone 14 carrier deals going on this month. Verizon is running a similar deal.

Save up to $1,000 on the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14, and iPhone Plus at Verizon with eligible trade-in. To qualify, you must trade-in an eligible device and activate your new iPhone 14 on a T-Mobile Magenta Max plan. Your cash-back will appear on your monthly bill over the course of 24-months.

To qualify for T-Mobile's iPhone 14 deal, you must trade-in your old device and activate it on a Magenta Max plan. Your rebate will show up on monthly billing statements as credits.

Magenta Max supplies you with unlimited premium data based on how much you use. It includes 40GB of high-speed mobile hotspot.

Over the iPhone 13 series, the iPhone 14 Pro series have faster processors, better displays and cameras. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has impressive 13 hour battery life — 2 hours longer than the iPhone 14 Pro (10 hours).

Have an iPhone 13 Pro in good condition that you don't mind parting with? T-Mobile will give you the maximum credit. As long as the phone powers on, doesn't have a cracked screen or liquid damage, T-Mobile will accept it. Before you hand over your phone, be sure to disable "Find My Phone".

If you're sitting on an iPhone XS, you'll get $800 for it which is also a great deal since you end up paying just $200 for the iPhone 14 Pro or $300 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

As a reminder, the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone Pro Max pack 120Hz displays, Apple's new A16 Bionic chips and refreshed 48MP rear cameras.