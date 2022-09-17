How to get a free iPhone 14 from Verizon or iPhone 14 Pro Max for just $99

By Hilda Scott
published

Here's how to get a free iPhone 14 from Verizon

Apple's new iPhone 14 series has undoubtedly caught your eye if you're due for an upgrade. Let's face it, premium flagship phones come with a premium price to match. 

Pricing starts at $799 for the base model iPhone 14 and $899 for the iPhone 14 Plus. The Pro versions are the $999 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 iPhone Pro Max. Luckily, get yourself a free iPhone from Verizon —here's how. 

Verizon will credit you $800 to $1,000 on a new iPhone 14 series phone when you trade-in an eligible device. To qualify for this deal, you must open a new line and activate your new iPhone 14 under a Verizon Unlimited plan.

If you get the highest value for your trade-in, you'd get the iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro for free. Alternatively, you could get the iPhone Plus or iPhone 14 Pro Max for just $99. This is one of the best iPhone 14 deals out there. 

And if you're switching from your existing carrier to Verizon, you'll get a $200 eCard to cover any penalties you may incur. 

Whether you plan to upgrade your phone or want to add a new line to your plan, Verizon's current promotion will save you tons. 

See Verizon's current iPhone 14 deals below. 

Apple iPhone 14 Series: up to $1,000 off @ Verizon (opens in new tab) w/ trade-in
Get up to $1,000 off the new iPhone 14 series at Verizon with eligible trade-in. To get this deal, you must trade-in an eligible device, open a new line and activate your iPhone 14 under a select Verizon Unlimited plan. And what's more, Verizon will give you a $200 eCard to cover your expenses when you switch.

