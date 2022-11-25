Happy hunting! Take $700 off the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE in this brilliant Black Friday 2022 deal

Black Friday gaming deals are at full bore, and the 16-inch Acer Predator Triton 500 SE in this beastly deal comes fully loaded with a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti graphics, 32GB of RAM, 1GB of SSD storage, and a beautiful backlit RGB keyboard.

Normally priced at an eyebrow-raising $3K, right now you'll find the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE on sale for $2,300 at Amazon (opens in new tab), which amounts to a hefty $700 in savings. That'll leave some cash in your wallet for other Black Friday gaming deals, and this is one of the best gaming laptops you'll find during Black Friday — not to mention one of the best Black Friday laptop deals, period.

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator Triton 500 SE: was $3,000 now $2,300 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $700 off the sleek 16-inch Acer Predator Triton 500 SE gaming laptop in this Black Friday deal. Featuring a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti graphics, 32GB of RAM, 1GB of SSD storage, and an eye-catching WQXGA display — capable of 240Hz refresh rates — this laptop is ideal hardcore gamers. Act fast, fellow deal hunters, because this one ends on Nov. 28.

The 16-inch Acer Predator Triton 500 SE is pretty perfect for avid e-sports enthusiasts and hardcore gamers. This Editor's Choice-winning laptop has a sleek all-metal chassis that's as attractive as it is durable, and it's got plenty of power, to boot.

Take a peek under the hood, and you'll find a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti graphics, 32GB of RAM, 1GB of SSD storage, and a G-Sync compatible 16-inch WQXGA display, capable of 240Hz refresh rates. (And zippy frame rates in our benchmark testing — averaging over 70 fps.)

This pricey Predator measures 14.1 x 10.3 x 0.8 inches and weighs 5.3 pounds. The chiclet-style keys on the Triton 500 SE are RGB-backlit, and you can change the lighting scheme with the Predator Sense app. The keyboard is fast and very responsive, with excellent bounciness that’s great for gaming. Acer's 16-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio, 2560 x 1600-pixel screen feels massive and immersive without seeming like someone tried to slap a desktop monitor on a laptop.

Priced at $2,300 for Black Friday and Cyber Monday (down from $3,000), the Acer Predator Triton 500 is a rock-solid gaming laptop for anyone seeking speedy performance and buttery smooth frame rates.

On the prowl for more deals? This is but one of the best gaming laptops on sale for Black Friday, and among today's best Black Friday laptop deals. Happy hunting!

See our full Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022) review.