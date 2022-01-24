Grab the M1 MacBook Pro for its lowest ever price: Daily Deals

Trending

Starting the week strong with a huge MacBook Pro saving!

Deals-wise, we're off to a strong start with $150 off the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro and a massive $300 off the HDMI 2.1-armed Sony X85J 4K TV.

The rest of today's deals include a nice discount on The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, $200 off the WD Black SN850 SSD that is compatible with PS5 and more.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro:  was $1,299 now $1,149 @ Amazon

Apple M1 MacBook Pro: was $1,299 now $1,149 @ Amazon
This laptop deal takes $200 off the M1 MacBook Pro. Besides a powerful M1 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, an 8-core GPU, and a 256GB SSD. It scored a rare 5-star rating from us, making it one of the top laptops on the market.

Sony 65-inch X85J: was $1,199 now $798 @ Amazon

Sony 65-inch X85J: was $1,199 now $798 @ Amazon
The great thing about this deal is not just the fact its $400 off a 4K TV. Nor is it that you're getting a stunning Sony telly for that price. The beauty is the variable refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 support — making this a great lower cost way to make the most out of your PS5 or Xbox Series X.

WD Black SN850 (2TB) SSD: was $549 now $349 @ Amazon

WD Black SN850 (2TB) SSD: was $549 now $349 @ Amazon
Compatible with PS5, WD's PCIe Gen 4 SSD sports super fast read/write speeds, a ready-attached heatsink for thermal management and a strong five year warranty.

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword (digital copy): was $59 now $40 @ Walmart

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword (digital copy): was $59 now $40 @ Walmart
If you don't mind skipping the physical copy, you can pick up the HD remaster of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword for an impressive price!

Apple AirPods 3rd Generation: was $179 now $169 @ Amazon

Apple AirPods 3rd Generation: was $179 now $169 @ Amazon
Now $10 off, the the 3rd generation AirPods are at a decent price. They're sweat and water resistant with spatial audio provides 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of play time and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case. 

Extreme Portable SSD: was $472 now $259 @ Adorama

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD: was $472 now $259 @ Adorama
The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is built for everyday use. It's water and dust resistant, which makes it perfect for on-the-go use. It delivers high transfer speeds of up to 550MB/s.

Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon

Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon
Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can pre-order it for $10 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

Pokémon Legends Arceus: was $59 now $54 @ Amazon

Pokémon Legends Arceus: was $59 now $54 @ Amazon
Pokémon Legends Arceus looks set to be the reinvigoration of the classic formula that everyone has been waiting for. And on the run up to its launch later this month, you can get $5 off the pre-order price.

Jason England

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He specializes in finding the best deals to make sure you never pay more than you should for gadgets! Jason takes a particular interest in writing and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 