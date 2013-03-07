Google’s Nexus 7 Dock Finally Launches for $29.99, Already Sold Out

Google vowed to release a charging dock for its flagship Nexus 7 tablet months ago, and now that day has finally come. Google’s official Nexus 7 charging station hit the Google Play store on Thursday for $29.99--but don’t count on grabbing one just yet. To no one's surprise, the long-awaited accessory is already temporarily out of stock.

The ASUS-crafted dock houses a microUSB port to charge your Nexus 7 while it’s propped up in landscape mode and comes with a 3.5mm audio output jack. It also supports wireless music playback via Bluetooth and features a polished black exterior with a rubber base.

This isn't the first time Google has struggled to keep up with overwhelming demand. The company's Nexus 4 flagship smartphone has fluctuated in and out of stock ever since it debuted in the Google Play store back in November. During its quarterly earnings report in January, Google CEO Larry Page acknowledged the Nexus supply chain issues.

“Clearly there is work to be done in managing our supply better, besides building a great customer experience that is a priority for our teams,” Page said in reference to Google’s Nexus devices during its quarterly earnings conference call.

There’s no word on when the dock will be back in stock, but if you’re looking to get your hands on a charging base today, online retailers such as Ratuken are offering alternative accessories.