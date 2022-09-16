Google's excellent Pixel Buds Pro return to record low price of $175

Google's Pixel Buds Pro return to their record low price as summer comes to an end. If you're shopping around AirPods Pro alternatives, the Pixel Buds Pro are the best wireless earbuds to buy.

Right now, Amazon offers the GooglePixel Buds Pro for $174.99 (opens in new tab). Normally, they cost $200, so that's $25 in savings. This is the biggest discount we've seen for the Pixel Buds Pro since their July 2022 release. It's also one of the best headphone deals you can get at the moment.

Save $25 on the Google Pixel Buds Pro — the brand's best wireless earbuds yet. They feature 11mm drivers and a 6-core audio chip for stellar audio performance — free of background noise. IPX4 water-and-sweat resistant, the Pixel Buds Pro are great for workouts.

As we praised in our Pixel Buds Pro review, they're comfortable, lightweight and deliver great audio performance and powerful ANC. The Pixel Buds Pro lasted 6 hours and 43 minutes during testing which is on par with Google's estimated 7 hours. We rate the Pixel Buds Pro 4 out of 5-stars and our coveted Editor's Choice Award.

Like most other wireless earbuds, the Pixel Buds Pro features on-ear tap controls and customizable options. With the free Google Pixel Buds app, you may rename your earbuds, manage ANC/Transparency mode and access the Volume EQ.

Google's best wireless buds yet, these pro grade earbuds give the AirPods Pro a run for their money. So if you want comfort, endurance and great audio performance, you can't go wrong with the Pixel Buds Pro.