Google Pixel Watch in LTE and Wi-Fi only versions drop to lowest prices ever

The Google Pixel Watch in LTE and Wi-Fi only versions just hit their lowest price of the year. Amazon currently offers the Pixel Watch for just $299 (opens in new tab). That's $50 off its regular retail price of $349 and its biggest discount yet. Best Buy (opens in new tab) has it for the same price. This is one of the best Pixel Watch deals we've seen in a while.

Amazon also offers the Google Pixel Watch LTE for $349 (opens in new tab) ($50 off). Again, Best Buy (opens in new tab) offers this same deal.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Watch: $349 $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the Goole Pixel Watch — the best smartwatch for Android users. It features a sleek, comfortable design and offers 20 interchangeable band options. Freebies include 6 months of Fitbit Premium and 3 months of YouTube Music Premium.

Google's Pixel Watch is the best smartwatch to buy if you're in the Android ecosystem. It makes a great Pixel phone companion and lasts up to 40 hours on a full charge in some instances. That's a whole lot longer than Google's rated battery life.

To help you reach your health and wellness goals, the Pixel Watch features Fitbit heart rate, sleep, and activity tracking. Sleek and comfortable for all day wearing, the Pixel Watch also offers 20 interchangeable band options. It has a circular, domed watch face with a rotating crown and easy to change band.

Now $50 off, the Pixel Watch is more affordable than ever. It's a solid buy if you want to treat yourself or someone special to a new wearable.