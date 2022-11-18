Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro drop to lowest ever price in huge Black Friday deal

Get up to $150 off the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

The Google Pixel 7 (opens in new tab) and Pixel 7 Pro (opens in new tab) have only been out for a month, but they are already at their lowest price in two of the best Black Friday deals we've ever seen.

Right now, you can get $100 off the Pixel 7 and a whopping $150 off the Pixel 7 Pro — easily two of the best Android phones you can get right now with a stellar camera system and a seriously slick UI.

Make no mistake about it. This is one of the best phone deals you can get this year.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7: $599 $499 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Google Pixel 7 packs a 6.3-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, a Google Tensor G2 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. For capturing and recording images, it has a 50MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lens dual camera on the back with a 10.8MP front camera. Google rates its battery life as up to 24 hours. Its IP68 rating offers dust and water resistance and has a rated battery life of up to 24 hours. This deal is also available at Target (opens in new tab), Best Buy (opens in new tab), and directly from Google (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Pro: $899 $749 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Google Pixel 7 Pro packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display, a Google Tensor G2 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Its rear camera setup includes a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, 50MP wide-angle lens, and 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with autofocus. For video calling and selfies, there's a 10.8MP embedded in the front camera. Its IP68 rating offers dust and water resistance and has a rated battery life of up to 24 hours. This deal is also available at Target (opens in new tab), Best Buy (opens in new tab) and directly from Google (opens in new tab).

Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro join the ranks of today's best smartphones. The Google Pixel 7 boasts a 6.3-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It packs a 50MP wide and 12MP ultrawide dual lens primary camera and a 10.8MP front camera. Its IP68 rating offers dust and water resistance, and the Pixel 7 has a rated battery life of up to 24 hours.

The Pixel 7 Pro's specs sheet lists a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Its rear camera setup includes a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, 50MP wide-angle lens, and 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with autofocus. For video calling and selfies, there's a 10.8MP embedded in the front camera. It's also dust and water-resistant thanks to the IP68 rating, with a 24-hour rated battery life.

Need something cheaper? We've got you. Did you know you can also save $150 on the Pixel 6a? That drops it down to just $299!