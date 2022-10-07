Google offers more trade-in value for iPhones than Apple — up to $750

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders are live, and customers can save up to $750 when trading in an iPhone — more than what Apple offers. Clearly, Google's higher trade-in value aims to entice iPhone owners to make the switch to Pixel.



After the Made by Google event, the tech giant announced that Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders are now available, along with Pixel Watch pre-orders. To spice up the offers, Google has a "trade-in your phone" program to reduce the price of the $599/£599 Pixel 7 and $899/£850 Pixel 7 Pro. This includes phones from a selection of manufacturers, including Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Honor, Oppo, and more.



This is similar to Apple Trade In, but you'll find that Google offers more trade-in value, along with a longer list of smartphones, than the Cupertino-based tech giant. What's more, customers can get more credit out of an iPhone in the Google Store than with Apple.



For example, you can trade in an iPhone 13 Pro Max and get up to $720 with Apple's trade-in program, whereas Google offers up to $750. This is based on the condition of the phone, however, meaning a damaged product could go for less.

This extends to other iPhone models, too. Even the iPhone SE (2020), which goes for up to $100 on the Apple Store, has an estimated trade-in value of up to $300 for the 256GB model. That's quite the difference when looking to get the most value for your phone.

Apple also doesn't offer nearly as much for Android phones. The Pixel 6 Pro on the Apple Store can get you up to $240 worth of credit, whereas Google's trade-in offers up to $600. These price differences are similar in other regions, including the U.K.



What's more, in a special offer, Google offers the Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds Pro for free when buying the Pixel 7 Pro in the U.K., or £179 off the Pixel Watch or Pixel Buds Pro for free when picking up the Pixel 7.



Apple changes the trade-in value of its iPhones every once in a while, which usually sees a drop in prices. Google has a one-up on Apple when it comes to trade-ins, which appears to be another bid to get iPhone users to switch to Android.



We have high hopes for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, but we won't know how they perform until we get our hands on Google's next Pixel flagships for review (stay tuned for those). In the meantime, you can check out our face-offs: Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 6, Pixel 7 vs. iPhone 14, Pixel 7 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro, and Pixel 7 vs. Samsung Galaxy S22.