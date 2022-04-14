Google tempts iPhone users with easy 'Switch to Android' app

iPhone users looking for a taste of Apple's rival mobile operating system can easily make the big switch as Google launches its "Switch to Android" iOS app. Now, users can easily move their photos, videos, contacts, and calendar events to a brand new Android phone.



Quietly launching last Monday on the App Store (via TechCrunch), the app is currently available in a number of global markets. It walks those switching allegiances through transferring data, and securely helps moves it to an Android-based device — whether it be the Google Pixel 6 or Samsung Galaxy S22.

The app also guides users through setting up the device, along with the method of turning off iMessage "so you don’t miss text messages from friends and family" and copying photos and videos from the iCloud storage. This app isn't anything new, as most Android phones ship with a one-stop tool that lets you instantly import your iPhone's data, such as Samsung Galaxy phones' “Smart Switch” app.

(Image credit: Google)

There are a number of ways to move data from iPhone to Android, with Google's website guiding switchers to "move your stuff from iOS." However, the app makes the process easier for any smartphone running Andriod OS. Apple already has its own "Move to iOS" app on the Google Play Store, offering simple steps to transfer data.



The debate between Android and iPhone still rages on, and you can check out what three phone experts said when asked which is best. Plus, find out what writer Shubham Agarwal learned when he switched to iPhone after 7 years with Android.