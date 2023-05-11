Best Pixel 7 deals in May 2023

We're tracking the best Google Pixel 7 deals of the season including dollar off discounts, freebies and carrier offers. Google's flagship phone comes in three variants — all powered by Android, AI, and a custom-built Tensor G2 processor. Pricing starts at $499 for the Pixel 7a, from $599 for the Pixel 7 and $999 for the Pixel 7 Pro. Whether budget, mid-range or premium, Google has a phone for your unique use case.

One standout Pixel 7a deal gets you Google's new budget phone for free. For a limited time, get the Google Pixel 7a in Sea, Charcoal or Snow from Verizon (opens in new tab) at no extra cost with select Verizon Unlimited plans. Plus, save 15% on a protective Pixel 7a phone case from Verizon, Gear4, Speck, Otterbox, and Elizabeth James.

This is one of the best phone deals out there right now.

In our Google Pixel 7a review, we praise its bright, vivid 90Hz display, excellent image capturing, and Pixel-exclusive features. We rate the Pixel 5 out of 5 stars for these impressive attributes and its sub-$500 sticker price. Don't let the price fool you, the Pixel 7a is by no means a paltry device. In fact, it's a tremendous value since you're getting premium phone features at a budget price. The Pixel 7a packs a 6.1-inch (1080 x 2400) 90Hz OLED display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In our lab's Geekbench 5.4 performance test, the phone scored 3,065 which beats the Pixel 7 (3,021). Although it's below the category average for smartphones, we had hiccups during real world daily use. Even when jumping in and out of apps while running a YouTube video in the background, the Pixel 7a showed no signs of slowing down. Even when our reviewer played Call of Duty: Mobile, it ran smoothly without stutter or lag.

Google engineers outfitted the Pixel 7a with a 64MP ultrawide main camera with video recording capabilities of up to 4K @ 60fps. For selfies, group photos, video calls and streaming up to 4K @ 30fps, there's a 13MP ultrawide camera on the front.

The Pixel 7a is reminiscent of Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE in that it's an excellent cheaper version of Samsung's older generation Galaxy S20 flagship. Google seems to have been peeking into Samsung's playbook with the more affordably priced Pixel 7a.

Whether you're sitting on a Pixel 6 series or older or switching from iPhone, the Pixel 7 series is a worthy upgrade.

Here are the best Pixel 7 deals you can get right now.

Best Pixel 7 deals — Pixel 7a

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7a 128GB: $499 @ Google Store (opens in new tab)

Buy the Google Pixel 7a for $499 at the Google Store and get free Galaxy Buds A-Series earbuds (valued at $99) or save 50% on the Pixel Buds Pro (valued at $199). You'll also get a free limited edition Pixel 7a phone case (valued at $25) with either offer. The Pixel 7a features a 6.1-inch (1080 x 2400) 90Hz OLED display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Snap photos and record up to 4K @ 60fps videos like a pro with the Pixel 7a's 64MP ultrawide main camera. Take selfies, group pics, stream videos up to 4K @ 30fps and video call friends and family on the 13MP ultrawide front camera.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7a: $499 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)+ free $50 GC

Buy the Google Pixel 7a for $499 at Amazon and get a free $50 Amazon gift card. The Pixel 7a features a 6.1-inch (1080 x 2400) 90Hz OLED display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Snap photos and record up to 4K @ 60fps videos like a pro with the Pixel 7a's 64MP ultrawide main camera. Take selfies, group pics, stream videos up to 4K @ 30fps and video call friends and family on the 13MP ultrawide front camera.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7a: $499 $449 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab) + free $50 GC

Buy the Google Pixel 7a for $499 at Best Buy and get a free $50 Best Buy gift card. Plus save $50 with activation on Verizon's or Google Fi's network. The Pixel 7a features a 6.1-inch (1080 x 2400) 90Hz OLED display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Snap photos and record up to 4K @ 60fps videos like a pro with the Pixel 7a's 64MP ultrawide main camera. Take selfies, group pics, stream videos up to 4K @ 30fps and video call friends and family on the 13MP ultrawide front camera.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7a: $519 $2/mo. @ AT&T (opens in new tab)

Get the Google Pixel 7a for just $2 per month over the course of 36 months at AT&T. This Pixel 7a offer is open to new and current AT&T customers, no trade-in required. To get this deal, you must activate Pixel 7a on an eligible AT&T unlimited plan. The Pixel 7a packs a 6.1-inch (1080 x 2400) 90Hz OLED display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Snap photos and record up to 4K @ 60fps videos like a pro with the Pixel 7a's 64MP ultrawide main camera. Take selfies, group pics, stream videos up to 4K @ 30fps and video call friends and family on the 13MP ultrawide front camera.

Best Pixel 7 deals — Pixel 7

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Unlocked: $599 $499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab) w/ activation

Save $100 on the unlocked Google Pixel 7 with activation. It packs a 6.3-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For capturing and recording images, it has a 50MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lens dual camera on the back with 10.8MP front camera. Google rates its battery life as up to 24 hours. t's IPX68 rated dust-and water resistant and has a rated battery life of up to 24 hours.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7: $20.56/mo . $10/mo. @ AT&T (opens in new tab)

Get the Google Pixel 7 for just $10 a month when you activate the Pixel 7 on an elible wireless service plan. The Google Pixel 7 packs a 6.3-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For capturing and recording images, it has a 50MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lens dual camera on the back with 10.8MP front camera. Google rates its battery life as up to 24 hours. t's IP68 rated dust-and water resistant and has a rated battery life of up to 24 hours.

Best Pixel 7 deals — Pixel 7 Pro

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Pro: $899 up to $800 off @ AT&T (opens in new tab) w/ trade-in

New and existing AT&T customers can get up to $800 off the Google Pixel 7 Pro, with eligible trade-in. The Google Pixel 7 Pro packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Its rear camera setup includes a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, 50MP wide-angle lens and 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with autofocus. For video calling and self portraits, there's a 10.8MP embedded in the front camera. It's IP68 rated dust-and water resistant and has a rated battery life of up to 24 hours.