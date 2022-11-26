I love God of War Ragnarök, and you will too with this sneaky Black Friday deal

Black Friday 2022 deals are still rolling out, and while we've been hunting for the biggest price cuts, I've been making my way through the best game to play right now: God of War Ragnarök. Now, you can get it for less (opens in new tab).



Not only is this a must-buy for PS5 and PS4 owners, but it may also even grab Game of the Year (Elden Ring is in close competition). From its engrossing story and emotionally grabbing characters to its evolved combat, this is the God of War I've been waiting for. If you haven't got it already, now is the time.



Those in the U.K. can pick up God of War Ragnarök on PS5 with an £8 price drop at Amazon (opens in new tab), but for those in the U.S., deals on Ragnarök are scarce. However, thanks to this PlayStation Store Black Friday deal at Walmart (opens in new tab), you can get a $7 discount. This $10 gift card is down to $9, meaning you can get $70 worth of credit for $63. With Ragnarök being $69.99 (opens in new tab), that means you save on the best game on PS5 right now.

PlayStation Store $10 Gift Card: $10 $9 @ Walmart

Right now, you can get a $10 PlayStation Store Gift Card for just $9. The more you get, the more you save. Get seven gift cards worth $70 and save $7 on God of War Ragnarök (opens in new tab) (or any other game!).

God of War Ragnarök: £69 £61 @ Amazon

Now £8 off, U.K. gamers can get God of Ragnarök, the best PS5 game to play right now, for £61. Join Kratos and Atreus on a journey across the Nine Realms as Ragnarök draws near. Needless to say, you're in for a wild ride.

Sony God of War Ragnarök PS5 Bundle: $559 @ PlayStation Direct

Log into your PSN account (or create one) to buy the God of War Raganarok PS5 console Bundle from PlayStation Direct. This PS5 console bundle includes a voucher for the digital version of the Editor's Choice PS5 game, God of War Ragnarök. If you're still trying to get your hands on a PS5, this is a deal itself. We recommend you act fast, as stock typically goes quickly.

God of War Ragnarök is a masterpiece in every sense of the word. It's a non-stop thrill ride full of twists and turns, and possibly has the greatest opening ever in a game — and that's saying a lot.



Our reviewer Jason England gave God of War Ragnarök a 5 out of 5 stars for good reason, and I, too, loved this game's incredible production value, emotionally gripping, unforgettable story, and engaging side quests. It's a no-brainer to buy at full price, so any kind of discount to this front-runner for Game of the Year is worth it.



Whether you're in the U.K. or the U.S., now is the time to grab Ragnarök while it's at a discount. Now, while we hunt for even more Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals, I'll be delivering the rage of the God of War with Leviathan Axe in hand.