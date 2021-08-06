Trending

Gigabyte just dropped the best RTX 3080 laptop deal we’ve ever seen

Get $700 off an RTX 3080 laptop. This is huge!

Gigabyte Aero 15
Gigabyte just took $700 off its Aero 15 laptop with an RTX 3080 and 11th gen Intel Core i7 — taking the price down to just $2,299. 

Whether you’re a creative pro looking for some extra power on those GPU-intensive projects or a gamer looking for an enthusiast-level rig you can play on the go or at home, this is an amazing option.

Gigabyte Aero 15 RTX 3080 deal

Gigabyte Aero 15 4K: was $2,999 now $2,299 @ Amazon
This configuration of Gigabyte’s creator-centric Aero 15 features a 4K display up top, 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. That is a whole lot of power for an impressive price.View Deal

OK, so this is not technically a gaming laptop. The 4K AMOLED IPS panel is absolutely gorgeous, but it has a 60Hz refresh rate. If that’s going to be a problem and you need something more buttery smooth, this deal isn’t for you.

For the rest of you, though, this is the cheapest way to get a laptop with the most powerful GPU on the planet! That extra horsepower makes it the best portable rig for intense creative tasks like movie editing or even 3D animation.

But just because it’s made for creators doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a spot of 4K gaming at lightning-fast 60 fps framerates. Seriously, the capability of this stands up to even the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. It’s that good.

And all of this power is packed into a sleek, stylish chassis with 9 I/O ports including Thunderbolt 4, patented WindForce cooling tech for thermal performance and (because it’s worth mentioning again) a shockingly low price tag for the performance.

Jason England

Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as writer at Laptop Mag. He specializes in finding the best deals and making sure you never pay more than you should for gadgets! Alongside this, he takes particular interest in writing and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. Previously, he has written for the likes of Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus and in his spare time, you'll find him usually looking for good dogs to pet or eating/thinking about eating pizza.