Gigabyte A5 RTX 3060 gaming laptop is now $470 off in epic Black Friday deal

For Black Friday 2022, the Gigabyte A5 RTX 3060 gaming laptop is now $729 (opens in new tab) at Newegg. That's an outstanding $470 in savings since it normally costs $1,199. This is the lowest price we've seen this gaming laptop drop to. It's one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get today.

Backed by Newegg's Black Friday Price Protection if the price goes any lower between now and Black Friday, Newegg will refund you the difference.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte A5 K1 RTX 3060: $1,199 $729 @ Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $470 on the Gigabyte A5 K1 with this Black Friday deal. This laptop specs sheet lists a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 6-core CPU, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory handles graphics.

Gigabyte's A5 K1 is engineered for gaming, entertainment and productivity. It's one of the best laptops for college students, business pros and anyone else who wants a laptop for everyday computing and PC gaming.

Although we didn't test it, Gigabyte A5 K1 reviews average 4 out of 5 stars at Newegg. Satisfied owners say it delivers solid performance for the price and stays cool. Others like its beautiful display, slick appearance and comfortable, tactile keyboard. For those who like to fine-tune their performance, Gigabyte's gaming center UI makes it easy to change the macro keys and backlit colors.

With a weight of 4.7 pounds and 14.21 x 10.15 x 1.00-inches, the Gigabyte A5 X1 is fairly portable for a 15-inch gaming laptop . It's lighter than the Alienware m15 R4 (5.3 pounds, 14.2 x 10.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches) and Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (5.7 pounds, 14.2 x 10.8 x 1 inches).

At $470 off, the price is just right for this Gigabyte A5 K1 gaming laptop.