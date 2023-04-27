Get 6 months of GeForce Now Priority cloud gaming for just $30

Nvidia's GeForce Now Priority game streaming service offers an ever-growing library of games. Whether you're switching to cloud-gaming or upgrading your existing free GeForce Now membership, here's a deal you'll want to grab.

For a limited time, you can get 6 months of GeForce Now Priority for just $29.99 (opens in new tab). Normally, you'd expect to pay $50 for this plan so that's $20 in savings. We haven't seen this subscription tier priced this low since the holidays. By comparison, it's $60 cheaper than 6-months of access to Xbox Cloud Gaming (opens in new tab) which requires an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (opens in new tab) subscription (valued at $15/mo.)

Out of all the gaming deals we've tracked so far this year, it's one of the best.

(opens in new tab) Nvidia GeForce Now Priority 6 Months: $49 $29 @ Nvidia (opens in new tab)

Enjoy 6 months of Nvidia GeForce Now Priority for just under $30. This is a great value if you're looking for an affordable cloud gaming service. GeForce Now Priority includes: Access to premium servers, 6 hours sessions, ray-tracing, DLSS support, 1080p resolution, and up to 60fps.

GeForce Now Priority is the mid-tier plan among Nvidia's cloud-based game streaming subsciption service. Over the free tier, GeForce Now Priority bumps you up to priority access to premium servers and 6 hour session lengths. It also supports ray-tracing and DLSS support and up to 1080p resolution at up to 60fps.

In our GeForce Now review (opens in new tab), we liked the service's access to PC gaming libraries, affordable price and virtual non-existent input lag. One of the gripes we had was its lack of support from notable AAA game publishers. This is no longer an issue since GeForce Now currently supports a good amount of AAA games like A Plague Tale: Requiem, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Cyberpunk 2077, and others.

Expect lag-free silky-smooth gameplay over RTX outfitted servers. This versatile gaming platform lets you stream your own library of games or play your favorite free-to-play games. GeForce Now works with Windows PC, Mac, Chromebooks, Android devices and select smart TVs. For more detailed information on GeForce Now device compatibility, visit Nvidia's system requirements (opens in new tab) rundown.

At just $30 for 6 months, GeForce Now is an affordable option for cloud gaming.