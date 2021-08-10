GameMaker lets you develop games for free — create the next best indie PC game

GameMaker has been used by first-time game developers and indie studios making the next Hyper Light Drifter, but it's now letting anyone create their own 2D PC game thanks to its new unlimited free version.



After being acquired by Chromium web browser company Opera, GameMaker Studio 2 creators YoYo Games have made new changes to the pricing and accessibility of GameMaker. Instead of newcomers being offered a timed free trial, users can now create their masterpieces at their leisure.

GameMaker has been used to create some of the best indie titles in gaming, including Risk of Rain, Hotline Miami, and Undertale. Now that creators of all types can create 2D games for free without worrying about a timed trial, the next breakout title could be in the works.



PC and gaming executive at Opera Krystian Kolondra believes this is the next big step in game creation, stating that it's along the lines of "content publishing through platforms like WordPress, and video creation through YouTube."



While creators can take as long as they like to develop their next 2D hit without paying a dime, they'll still need to pay when they want to export or share the game. Still, a platform to practice your game developer skills is always welcome.



GameMaker will also offer two other monthly and annual packages, including an "Indie" subscription at $9.99 monthly or $99.99 annually, and the "Enterprise" at $79.99 monthly or $799.99 annually. This gives professional developers the tools to create cross-platform titles, even for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.



Gaming web browser OperaGX is hosting an Opera GX Game Jam competition, inviting game creators and artists to create the next "No Internet" browser game that displays when Wi-Fi is out; much like Google Chrome's famed Dinosaur Game and Microsoft Edge's secret surfing game. There's still time to enter for those interested, and it even comes with a GameMaker license and a $10,000 cash prize for the winner.