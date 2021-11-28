Cyber Monday Galaxy Watch deals are here to kick off the holiday season. Now is a great time to score the Galaxy Watch 4 for its lowest price yet.

Additionally, we're seeing notable discounts on Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the best smartwatch for Android users and gives the Apple Watch Series 7 a run for its money. Just like its competitor, the Galaxy Watch 4 has a built-in heart rate monitor and a host of wellness features.

Simply put, if you're looking for the best Apple Watch alternative, the Galaxy Watch 4 is a wise choice.

The base model Galaxy Watch 4 features an aluminum digital bezel, GPS, 40mm AMOLED display and up to 40 hours of battery life. Inside, it has an Exynos W920 processor, 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

Both the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic have Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and Wi-Fi connectivity. And with GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo global positioning built-in, the Galaxy Watch 4 is a great companion for biking, hiking and camping. Rated IP68 water-resistant to 164 feet, the Galaxy Watch 4 is suitable for swimming in the pool.

