Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: Steal a look at Samsung's future flagship tablet in these leaked renders

There’s been a lot of word about the Pixel Tablet as of late since its Google I/O unveiling earlier this month. However, while Google readies itself for a return to the tablet market, Samsung is preparing to unveil its latest and greatest in the form of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra — and these renders give us a good idea of how it might look.

The renders come by way of OnLeaks and MySmartPrice . The former of which is a reputable source that has previously collaborated with others to provide accurate leaked renders of future products such as the Google Pixel 7a , the Sony Xperia 1V, and the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

How does it look?

Sleek, simple, and stylish — that’s what Samsung’s Tab S9 Ultra looks like. The tablet retains almost all of the modern design of the S8 Ultra, with just a few tweaks, namely a new stand-out, dual-camera array with LED flash.

Outside of that, the tablet is otherwise incredibly familiar to anyone who’s had hands-on time with the S8 Ultra. The bottom side of the device includes a Type-C USB port and speaker grille, the left of the device features a Pogo pin connection for use with external keyboards or potentially a dock similar to that of the Pixel Tablet, and the right side of the device is where you’ll find the volume and power keys.

The S8 Ultra’s screen notch is still present, as well as its magnetic bar for S Pen storage, and 14/6-inch Super AMOLED display. In terms of size and scale, the S9 Ultra is identical to the S8 Ultra, measuring in at 8.21 x 12.85 x 0.22 inches.

For a clearer view of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra’s design, check out the video below for a 360-degree view of the leaked renders.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specifications (rumored)

Thanks to reliable tipsters like Ice Universe and published Geekbench scores, we also have some idea of what to expect specifications-wise when it comes to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. The tablet will be powered by a Snapdragon Gen 2 processor alongside 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and run on Android 13 OS. Reportedly, a variant of the Tab S9 Ultra will be available with 16GB of RAM also.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 8GB/16GB Storage 128GB Operating System Android 13 Display 14.6-inch, Super AMOLED Resolution WQXGA+, 2960 x 1848-pixels Battery 11,200mAh w/ 45W fast charging Size 8.21 x 12.85 x 0.22 inches Weight 737 grams / 1.62 pounds

Outlook

Samsung’s next tablet lineup is likely to include Tab S9, Tab S9+, and Tab S9 Ultra models and, if this reveal is anything to go by, then it’s likely that the S9-Series of devices will be more of a refresh than anything else. A new camera array, more RAM, and a more powerful processor are all there is to be excited about on paper, other than this, the differences are negligible when it comes to overall design.

With Google back in the fight, the competition between manufacturers to deliver the best tablets to the market has somewhat heated up. Though, Samsung will likely have to bring something bigger than a simple refresh to its Tab S10 devices if it wants to keep up with whatever Google and Apple are cooking up next.