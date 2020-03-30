Galaxy Tab S6 now $100 off in Samsung tablet sale

Samsung manufactures some of the industry's best Android tablets. This week, the tablet maker is offering the Galaxy Tab 6 for a stellar price.

For a limited time, you can get the Galaxy Tab S6 on sale for $549.99 at Samsung. Normally $649.99, that's $100 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this Samsung tablet.

It's one of the best tablet deals you can get right now.

Galaxy Tab S6 10.5" WiFi Tablet (128GB): was $649 now $549 @ Samsung

The base model Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 features a 10.5-inch (2560 x 1600) Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 855 octa-core CPU, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For a limited time, it's $100 off at Samsung.View Deal

Galaxy Tab S6 10.5" WiFi Tablet (256GB): was $729 now $629 @ Samsung

With its beautiful, bright display, strong sound, speedy performance and S Pen, the Galaxy Tab S6 is one of the best tablets to get. For a limited time, the 256GB model is $100 off at Samsung. View Deal

Galaxy Tab S4 10.5" WiFi Tablet (64GB): was $649 now $449 @ Samsung

When it comes to brilliant tablet displays, the Tab S4 stands at the top of the mountain with a ton of color and brightness. It packs a 10.5-inch SuperAMOLED (2560 x 1600) display, S Pen and a 3.5mm headphone jack. View Deal

The Galaxy Tab S6 is one of the best tablets and our favorite iPad Pro alternative.

This tablet boasts a 10.5-inch (2560 x 1600) Super AMOLED display, 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 855 octa-core CPU, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In our Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 review, we liked the tablet's fast performance and built-in S Pen charging. Although it lacks a headphone jack, we gave it an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

When it comes to battery life, the Galaxy Tab S6 is a slim, stylish slate that looks every bit as premium as the iPad Pro. Its Super AMOLED display is extremely bright and vivid.

At 9.6 x 6.3 x 0.2 inches and 0.95 pounds, the Galaxy Tab S6 is smaller and lighter than the Apple iPad Air (9.8 x 6.8 x 0.2 inches, 1 pound), the 11-inch iPad Pro (9.7 x 7 x 0.2 inches, 1 pound) and its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S4 (9.8 x 6.5 x 0.3 inches, 1.1 pounds).

In one test, the Tab S6 swiftly loaded 15 tabs in the Samsung internet browser without a stutter. Even when we pulled up a 1080p video in the YouTube app, there were no signs of lag.

With S-Pen functionality, Dex mode, and powerful AKG quad-speakers, the Tab S6 is the perfect tablet for creativity, productivity and entertainment.

If you're on a tight budget, Samsung also has the 64GB model Galaxy Tab S4 on sale for $449.99 ($200 off).