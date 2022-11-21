Forget the Apple Watch! The Google Pixel Watch is $299 in early Black Friday deal

By Kimberly Gedeon
published

Get the Google Pixel Watch for $299 in early Black Friday smartwatch deal

Google Pixel Watch early Black Friday smartwatch deal (Image credit: Future/Amazon/Google)

Why spend more than $400 on the Apple Watch Series 8 when you can snag the brand spankin' new Google Pixel Watch for less than $300?

As it stands now, Amazon is offering the Google Pixel Watch for only $299 (opens in new tab), down from its original, less palatable price of $350. The Google Pixel Watch is the perfect smartwatch for Android users; it features Fitbit heart rate, as well as sleep and activity tracking. 

Google Pixel Watch: was $349, now $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) 
Google is offering 15% off its brand spankin' new Pixel Watch. It features tracking for calorie burning, Fitbit activities, heart rhythm, heart rate, and sleep. With Pixel Watch, you can access Google's useful apps right on your wrist. Summon Google Assistant, Maps, Wallet, Calendar and Gmail to get things done. Six months of Fitbit premium included.

The pricing for the Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi model) kicked off at $399 when it first launched, and now it's down to a more palatable $299 on Amazon. 

The Google Pixel Watch in this deal, as mentioned, is capable of assessing your heart rate and heart rhythm (it checks for atrial fibrillation via ECG). It also tracks your calorie burning, sleep, and Fitbit activities. It's also worth noting that the Google Pixel Watch comes with six month of Fitbit premium.

With Pixel Watch, you can access Google's useful apps right on your wrist, including Google Assistant, Maps, Wallet, Calendar and Gmail.

By design, the Pixel Watch is sleek with its circular, domed design. You can choose from 20 interchangeable band options, so you can match your outfit of the day and express your unique style. The Pixel Watch is the great companion to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro — or any other Android phone.

Note:  Black Friday 2022 is on Nov. 25 and we’re tracking the best end-of-year discounts on must-have tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday deals roundup for the best holiday discounts. 

