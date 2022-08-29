Every HTC Vive VR headset is down to its lowest ever price right now

Getting into VR can be expensive, but HTC is looking to change that with a huge Vive sale (opens in new tab) that is taking up to £150 off its entire range!

Starting right now and running until Sunday, September 11, you can save big across the entire Vive range including the Pro and Cosmos series of headsets.

HTC Vive deals

(opens in new tab) HTC Vive Cosmos full kit: was £499 now £399 @ Vive (opens in new tab)

With refined inside-out tracking and thoughtful hardware design, the base Cosmos model of the Vive lineup is an impressive alternative to the Meta Quest 2 — with similar specs at an identical price for a limited time too. Plus, that ergonomic design with the flip up visor makes this a brilliantly versatile headset.

(opens in new tab) HTC Vive Cosmos Elite full kit: was £699 now £599 @ Vive (opens in new tab)

Now £100 off, HTC's pricey VR headset is finally more affordable than ever. PC VR gamers can expect a sharp, smooth display thanks to the LCD panels with 2880 x 1700 combined Pixel resolution, powerful sound, and a variety of games and apps. Specs-wise, it has six tracking cameras, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a wide 110-degree field of view.

(opens in new tab) HTC Vive Pro full kit: was £919 now £819 @ Vive (opens in new tab)

Go all in on the metaverse with the Vive Pro, which packs gorgeous AMOLED displays with 1440 x 1600-pixel resolution per eye, a buttery smooth 90 Hz refresh rate, High-res audio support, plenty of adjustability and versatility in comfort and two accurately tracked controllers.

(opens in new tab) HTC Vive Deluxe Audio strap: was £99 now £69 @ Vive (opens in new tab)

Finding the right headphones to fit over your Vive headset can prove to be an expensive and difficult task, but the Deluxe Audio strap integrates sound right in to the headstrap for a far more comfortable wearing experience with sound, better weight distribution and improved cable management.

Of course, a VR headset is only as good as its software support, which comes courtesy of the fully-loaded Viveport — a subscription service that grants you access to hundreds of apps and games in one user-friendly interface.

And the games aren’t just quick cash-ins to make the library look full. They are legitimately impressive experiences such as Moss, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Phasmophobia and Five Nights at Freddy’s VR.

With discounts this big, these deals are perfect for VR beginners or pros looking to update their setups.